Advertisement of the Day: Man becomes bestie with Bigfoot in Trainline movie

Created by Dude London, this spot tells the story of a blossoming relationship between a mysterious forest monster and a backpacker.

Trainline’s latest ad tells the heartwarming story of a backpacker who stumbles upon an interesting – and huge – creature living in the woods. Their connection is immediate and eventually leads to an unlikely but lasting friendship.

The ‘New Friendship’ is launching in Italy as part of the travel app’s ‘Great Journeys Start with Trainline’ campaign.

“How you start your journeys can significantly impact how they progress, so when it came to bringing ‘Great Journeys Start with Trainline’ to life in one of our most European markets, we “Your journeys can lead to wonderful, wonderful and limitless possibilities,” said Joe McClintock, vice president of brand and marketing at Trainline, who wanted to create a campaign that shows how a great and effortless journey can lead to a wonderful and spontaneous journey.

“This new brand platform is our first step towards solidifying ourselves as an integral part of owning people’s booking moments, the beginning of their journey, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

To coincide with the film, digital out-of-home ads will run in Rome and Milan from November 26, with a second run of the activity later in the year. Media was handled by Wavemaker.

Thomas Gianelli O’Ryan, creative director of Dude London, said: “Bringing Trainline’s new brand platform to life was a huge and exciting challenge. We had a beautiful script, a great client who believed in it and an extremely talented director.

“But despite all this, we still feel like the stars may have magically aligned to give this story that extra something that makes it truly special (who doesn’t want to give that monster a big hug?) And the best part is, this is the beginning of a great journey, and we’re so excited for what’s to come.”

Source: www.thedrum.com