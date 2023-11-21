Advertisement Musk sues Media Matters as exodus continues

The lawsuit on Monday comes as Musk and

The complaint argues that an internal investigation found that Media Matters used accounts for its research that “bypassed X’s advertising filters for new users” and only “extreme, marginal content.” Known to produce” and “Accounts owned by X’s big-name advertisers” followed. ,

The complaint further alleges that Media Matters “resorted to endlessly scrolling and refreshing its non-representative, hand-picked feed … until it finally found pages with the desired results.” :Controversial content next to paid posts from X’s biggest advertisers.”

Shortly after Musk filed the lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has aligned himself with the tech mogul in the past, announced that his office would launch an investigation into “potential fraudulent activity” by Media Matters.

In a statement after the lawsuit, Carusone said that “This is a frivolous lawsuit aimed at bullying X’s critics into silence. Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to victory in court.”

Musk – the world’s richest man and owner of Tesla and SpaceX – promised to “file” over the weekend.thermonuclear lawsuitAgainst Media Matters, a self-described “progressive research and information center” that says it monitors “conservative disinformation” in response to the advertising boycott on X.

Media Matters published a report last week alleging that X had run ads for major companies next to neo-Nazi posts, prompting companies like Apple, IBM and Disney to remove ads from the site I went.

That research challenged earlier claims by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who said brands were now “safe from the risk of being next” to potentially toxic content on the platform.

The battle with Media Matters also comes as Musk — the Tesla and SpaceX owner who bought Twitter last year and then rebranded it — has come under criticism for encouraging tolerance and sometimes anti-Semitism on the social media platform. went. , Musk himself appeared to express his support for an anti-Semitic tweet, “real truthWhat the Jewish people were doing during Israel’s war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The White House strongly condemned the post, and the tweet has been seen as an exacerbating factor in the advertising exodus the company has experienced over the past few days.

Rebecca Kern contributed to this report.

