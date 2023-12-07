Advantages and Disadvantages of Having Multiple Health Insurance Plans SmartAsset

While the phrase “two is better than one” applies to many situations, having two health insurance plans can be a burden depending on your situation. However, the two plans can also help you access the care you need and save money on annual medical costs. Whether motivated by specific needs, life circumstances, or a desire for comprehensive coverage, individuals work with more than one insurance provider for a variety of reasons. However, if you don’t consider your choice carefully, it may end up costing you more than you expected. Here’s what you need to know to tell the difference.

A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan to help you save for health care costs in retirement.

Reasons to have multiple health insurance plans

Having multiple health insurance plans may be a strategic decision or the result of different circumstances. Here are four common reasons you might get coverage from multiple plans:

Americans age 65 and older receive Medicare coverage from the federal government. They can supplement this insurance with a private plan (such as an employer’s health insurance) or Medicaid if they qualify.

Spouses can cover each other through the employer’s insurance. For example, let’s say you have health coverage through your work, and your spouse is on your plan. If your spouse gets a job with health benefits, you can keep them on your insurance while they get coverage from their new employer.

US law allows people under 26 to get coverage from their parents’ plan. So, you can keep coverage from a parent’s plan while getting your own plan from an employer or the Marketplace.

The law also applies to divorced parents with children under 26. As a result, each divorced parent can name their child as a dependent on their health insurance.

How do multiple health insurance plans work?

Having multiple insurance plans means that one plan will be your primary coverage, and the other will be secondary. As the name suggests, your primary coverage is activated first, and your secondary coverage picks up any unresolved expenses if necessary. Coordination of your benefits (COB) defines which health plan takes priority in these situations.

Every health care plan has a COB policy that governs how it interacts with other health coverage. This way, insurance companies communicate with each other to avoid reimbursing twice for the care a patient receives. COB ensures that you receive a maximum of 100% of the cost for any procedure or doctor’s visit.

For example, let’s say you break a bone and need surgery and physical therapy. Your COB will help you get reimbursed up to 100% of your health care costs and prevent double reimbursement. Because overlap commonly exists between multiple plans, the COB is necessary to prevent patients from receiving duplicate reimbursement benefits.

Remember, having multiple plans does not guarantee that your health care will be free. Despite surplus insurance coverage, you will typically still pay copays, coinsurance and others out of pocket. For example, most plans charge an additional fee to see a specialist, so many policies will not waive this requirement.

Primary and Secondary Health Insurance Rules

State laws and insurance policies determine which of your plans becomes primary and secondary. While the unfortunate reality is that you can’t choose this for yourself, gaining awareness of how the rules work can help you get the most out of your insurance plans. Here’s how each scenario affects your primary and secondary plans:

landscape primary insurance designation secondary insurance designation Your employer-sponsored plan and your spouse’s or partner’s plan Your employer-sponsored plan Your spouse or partner’s plan Medicaid plus employer-sponsored plan employer scheme Medicaid Medicare Plus employer-sponsored plan Employer if 20 or more people are employed at the workplace. Less than 20 employees means Medicare is primary. Medicare if your workplace employs 20 or more people. Less than 20 employees means the employer’s plan is secondary. Under the age of 26 with insurance from a student or employer plan and your parent’s dependent coverage Your student or employer’s plan parenting plan Child receiving coverage from separate plans of both parents (not divorced) Parents with first birthday in the calendar year Parents with later birthdays in the calendar year Children receiving coverage from both parents’ plans (divorced or separated) The custodial parent provides primary coverage. Joint custody means following the birthday rule described above. If the custodial parent remarries, the new spouse’s plan becomes secondary coverage. Otherwise, the parent without custody is secondary.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Having Multiple Health Insurance Plans

Two health plans may seem like a benefit at no cost. However, there are points to consider on both sides. Here are three general benefits:

more savings

Multiple plans can cover higher costs, increasing your savings when receiving health care. For example, your primary insurance may only cover 80% of a specific procedure. If your secondary insurance covers the remaining amount, you will not have to bear any costs.

continuous coverage

Loss of coverage may occur due to job loss and turning 26 years of age. Fortunately, your secondary insurance can prevent a lapse in coverage, even if you lose your primary plan.

more accessible care

Most health insurance plans limit what types of procedures and care providers you can access. Multiple plans expand your reach, allowing you to see doctors outside your primary plan’s network and get reimbursement for different types of care.

Here are three common cons:

lack of savings

Although many health insurance plans can improve your coverage, they do not guarantee pay-free services or 100% cost reduction. As a result, you may still incur huge expenses for different types of care. Additionally, many health plans result in you never receiving surplus payments from insurance companies.

double fixed costs

Having two health insurance plans means paying two premiums and deductibles. This situation means higher monthly costs for premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs to meet the deductible limits for each plan.

Uselessness

The multiple forms of coverage may have too much overlap to be worth it. In other words, if your plans don’t expand your health care options, you may not experience any big benefits.

How to find a health insurance plan

There are many ways to find a health insurance plan. First, federal law requires employers to provide health benefits to full-time employees. So, finding a full-time job (working at least 30 hours a week) is a direct ticket to a health insurance plan.

On the other hand, working part-time means you’ll have to handle health insurance yourself. You can compare plans at Healthcare.gov or use an online broker to find plan details for you. Remember, federal law prevents price differences between companies, so each type of plan will cost the same between providers. As a result, choosing a company with high customer service ratings should be a priority.

Your age and financial circumstances can also help you determine which health care plan makes sense. For example, turning 65 means you’re eligible for Medicare. It’s important to enroll when you turn 65 because you may face financial penalties if you apply late (exceptions exist, such as those who receive health care from their job). In addition, state Medicaid programs provide low- or no-cost health insurance to low-income families and individuals with disabilities.

Do I need two health insurance plans?

Whether you need two health insurance plans depends on your personal circumstances, preferences and health care needs. Here are situations where it makes sense to have two health insurance plans:

Cobra Infection: If you lose your job or are transferred to a part-time position, you can get health insurance from your employer for up to 18 months because of the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA). You can also purchase an individual plan during this transition to ensure continued coverage when COBRA expires.

Typical Coverage: You have a specific medical condition or need (such as fertility treatments or cancer treatment) that is better covered by a separate, specialized insurance plan.

Coordination of Profit: Both you and your spouse have employer-sponsored health insurance plans. Having both plans allows you to coordinate benefits and reduce your out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses.

Medicare supplement during retirement, Medicare doesn’t cover every type of health care. For example, Original Medicare does not cover eye exams or dental care. So, you purchase supplemental coverage (such as Medicare Advantage) to cover the costs.

And, here are two common scenarios when it doesn’t make sense to make two plans:

Overlapping Coverage: Both plans offer similar coverage, and the benefits overlap significantly. The services included in both plans are redundant, and you are unlikely to use the additional services provided by the other plan. As a result, having two plans in such cases leads to unnecessary premium expenses.

Limited Benefits: One of these plans offers comprehensive coverage, and the other plan has limited benefits that do not significantly increase your overall health care coverage.

ground level

Having multiple health insurance plans can expand your health care options and reduce costs. However, premiums and administrative costs can be prohibitive, and two plans may simply provide unnecessary coverage. Before deciding to get two health insurance plans, carefully evaluate your health care needs, the specific benefits each plan offers, and how the coordination of benefits works. It is advisable to consult an insurance specialist or health care advisor to ensure that the plans suit your financial situation and provide important additional coverage based on your health and lifestyle.

Tips for Having Multiple Health Insurance Plans

Retiring means entering a new phase of accessing health care and using health insurance. Since navigating health insurance during retirement can be challenging, it’s essential to consider your options and make an educated decision.

Health insurance is a part of every monthly budget because of the premium cost. Additionally, your deductible and copayments may affect how you receive healthcare and what your expected annual costs will be. Fortunately, a financial advisor can help you create a financial plan that accounts for health care costs. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credits: ©iStock/PeopleImages, ©iStock/kate_sept2004, ©iStock/Jacob Wackerhausen

Source