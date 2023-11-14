Advancing Quantitative Imaging: CaliberMRI, Inc. Announces QIBA Conformance for Canon Medical Systems USA

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (qMRI) is improving the standard of medical imaging and care. CaliberMRI, an industry leader in the standardization of MRI, has announced the successful granting of “QIBA DWI Profile Conformance Certification” to Canon Medical Systems USA (Canon Medical), an important milestone in integrating qMRI into the clinical workflow. Is step.

The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) has partnered with CaliberMRI to help standardize quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (qMRI) to improve patient care through the QIBA Conformity Certification Program . With the increasing use of qMRI, QIBA conformance allows sites to demonstrate accurate, repeatable, and reproducible ADC measurements for diffusion weighted imaging (DWI) profiles of changes in ADC in the brain, breast, prostate, and liver. Provides validated imaging performance claims regarding. “Through our work with CaliberMRI, we were able to rigorously test our Vantage Galen 3T scanner using CaliberMRI’s phantom (Model 128 Diffusion), QA/QC software (QCal-MR) and QIBA profiles,” said Wissam Al Ghurabawi, PhD, manager. Head of Medical Affairs and Clinical Scientist at Canon Medical. Dr. Al Ghurabawi added that “Diffusion is an important part of clinical MRI, we feel it is important to go through this process to demonstrate site and scanner performance.”

Mo Kadbi, PhD, Leader, Medical Affairs – MRI at Canon Medical, acknowledged, “With the growing need and use of AI/ML in imaging, we believe that integrating physical reference objects into our work is essential. We look forward to working with other Canon Medical sites and CaliberMRI on QIBA profile conformance to help advance qMRI.”

“Canon Medical’s approach to qMRI and QIBA conformance is critical to moving quantitative imaging into the clinic,” says William Hollander, CEO of CaliberMRI. “We look forward to working with other sites in the future.”

Please contact CaliberMRI at [email protected] to learn more about QIBA conformance.

About CaliberMRI: CaliberMRI is on a mission to improve the standard of care through the standardization of MRI. MRI is a powerful tool for screening, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring in the fields of cancer, diabetes, stroke, MS, neurodegenerative and other diseases. CaliberMRI creates integrated phantom/software platform to ensure quantitative MRI measurements Accurate, repeatable and reproducible. CaliberMRI’s products, developed in conjunction with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISRMM), improve quantitative imaging outcomes, Clinical trials reduce costs. , and, ultimately, advance the standard of care. CaliberMRI works with researchers, hospitals and physicians around the world. Based in Boulder, Colorado, CaliberMRI has a growing global distributor network. For more information about our products and mission, contact us www.qmri.com and follow us Linkedin ,

About Canon Medical Systems: Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, California, markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems. Canon Medical Diagnostic offers a full range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-ray, ultrasound, vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of healthcare IT solutions worldwide. Consistent with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts to contribute to the health and well-being of patients around the world. Our goal is to provide optimal health opportunities for patients through unmatched performance, comfort and safety features.

About RSNA/QIBA: RSNA/QIBA is committed to transforming patient care by making radiology a more quantitative science. In 2007, RSNA formed the Quantitative Imaging Biomarker Alliance® (QIBA) to unite researchers, health care professionals, and industry to advance quantitative imaging and the use of imaging biomarkers in clinical trials and clinical practice. ) organised.

