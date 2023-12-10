Advances in medical care could save lives amid conflicts around the world

Medical work can be difficult in any situation but it is perhaps never more challenging during a humanitarian crisis.

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are often working under extreme pressure with a limited number of equipment compared to working in a traditional hospital setting.

When it comes to battlefield medicine there have been centuries of medical advancements in both the training and equipment used, but recent improvements in care could help save more lives in wars, such as the one in Ukraine and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In conflict. , which were available a decade or two ago.

Experts told ABC News that some of the innovations range from the technology used – such as portable laboratories – to organizational changes, such as ensuring citizens have access to basic health care in addition to surgical care, to prevent a separate public health crisis. Is also available. Is emerging.

Social media is helping doctors

In past humanitarian conflicts, when telegrams or landline calls were the standard form of communication, it was difficult for doctors treating patients in conflict zones to seek help or advice from their colleagues abroad.

In conflict zones, whether it is a local doctor or a doctor deployed from another country, medical professionals are often treating patients in conditions with which they are not familiar.

Dr. Tom Weiser, clinical professor of surgery in the areas of trauma, critical care and emergency general surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine, said the advent of social media and connectivity has been a major asset for doctors working in conflict zones.

In this Oct. 29, 2023 file photo, Dr. Hassan Zein al-Din treats a displaced Palestinian girl at a United Nations school in the central Gaza Strip.

Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images via Shutterstock, File

“Being able to reach out to colleagues and ask for advice, ‘Hey, I have this thing that I’ve never seen before,’” he told ABC News. “I could be a plastic surgeon or a gynecologist and now I have been drawn into this struggle, [someone] Who has surgical skills but is now suddenly performing operations or is being asked to perform operations beyond his normal scope of practice.”

Weiser said, “I would say probably the biggest change is the ability to get advice or perspective from people who may have an experience who may not necessarily be sitting next to you or leaning over your shoulder, but doing so.” can [be] Just a phone call or WhatsApp or Telegram or a YouTube video away.”

portable laboratories

One of the recent innovations of Doctors Without Borders or Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) is the “mini-lab”, designed as a transportable clinical laboratory that is easy to set up and can be deployed by MSF workers. During this time it is affordable.

According to MSF, it can be set up in areas that lack traditional laboratories, and even non-experts can use it after brief training.

“This is something you can deploy in a conflict zone within the border,” Dr. Ambar Alayyan, MSF’s deputy program manager for Palestine, told ABC News.

“So, with this, it is a miniature microbiology laboratory and it is quite revolutionary in the sense that we can deploy it very quickly,” Alayan said.

Alayan said it helped in long-term surgical missions or “surgical programs, especially in a situation like Gaza, or other places where we’ve seen more ‘modern conflicts,’ even if we haven’t used it in Ukraine.” But in that kind of setup or in Syria, you get very serious injuries.”

Alayan explained that in conflicts with serious injuries and surgeries that do not have the best hygiene, there is a high chance of wounds becoming infected.

“This is where something like a mini-lab will come into play,” he said.

Staff can use the mini-lab to determine what type of illness or infection someone has and from there figure out how to treat it.

progress in dissection

Over the years, there have been many innovations in the field of dissection, from the introduction of instruments such as artery forceps in the 16th century to techniques to make surgery more effective.

Although doctors often try to save a limb, Weiser said that over the past few decades, medical professionals have realized that some limbs can be so badly damaged, especially in conflict, that amputation may be more beneficial.

“Basically, a lot of people can spend a lot of time saving limbs that are then quite useless to the person because they’ve lost so much tissue that you might have a limb, say a leg, that just is also there but the patient kind of drags it with it and it’s really more of a hindrance, especially for someone who is otherwise young and healthy, if you’ve had an amputation,” he said. “I think we’ve learned not to try to over-treat organs that aren’t really going to work.”

It is also important to accomplish this realization quickly to prevent a patient from undergoing multiple unnecessary surgeries, he said.

“You can have someone undergo a number of operations and then, at the end of the day, you realize you’ve had all these operations, you’ve had all these anesthetics, you’ve had all this reconstruction or attempted reconstruction, And you still don’t have any functional extremes,” Weiser said.

access to basic primary care

Alayan said there has been a greater emphasis on providing basic primary care to affected people in recent conflicts than in previous conflicts.

“I can’t emphasize enough the need for people to focus on primary care during a conflict and by that I mean vaccination, making sure that diseases that could reach epidemic levels are under control, basic Sanitation is under control, he said, adding, “Basic health is being taken care of.”

He said the term “life-saving care” means not only treating war injuries but also ensuring that basic health needs are met.

In this Nov. 9, 2023 file photo, an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicle drives on a road ahead of a Palestinian Health Ministry ambulance carrying wounded people from Burijs in central Gaza to Egypt’s Rafah crossing. going. strip.

Mohammed Abid/AFP via Getty Images, File

“In the past, saving lives meant surgery, surgery, surgery. And I think what we have seen…from the first day of the conflict, certainly you have many people injured, you have many surgical needs, ” Alayan said.

He said, “But in many of these situations the health system will certainly collapse and then you will see – the longer the conflict continues – the longer children go without vaccines, the longer women go without prenatal care.” Will remain without.”

Alayyan said that when she was working on the Syria conflict in 2013, there was a big focus on surgeries and injuries, but not on primary care or chronic diseases.

“What you see is that after a few months, children are born, they are not vaccinated,” he said. “Children who are born at a time, say six months, where they haven’t had any vaccinations, and those are children who are going to be older who will be more at risk of getting measles and so on. Children who have already had one or two Like those who have already been vaccinated.”

Regarding adults in Syria, Alayyan said that due to lack of attention to chronic diseases and patients not receiving their medications or treatment, many began to experience serious health problems.

“Therefore, there has been greater focus on addressing chronic diseases in emergency operations and emergency humanitarian assistance,” he said.

However, Alayyan said Gaza is an isolated situation as there is no safe zone or place there amid intense fighting by Israeli forces.

“The Israeli military has sent out advertisements or messages saying ‘Leave this area right now and move to this area [other] ‘area’ but then the population moves into that area, and then it’s still being bombed,’ she said. ‘So there really is no safe place for them to go and it is very, very difficult for us as healthcare providers to provide any kind of facilities. Care when there’s no safe area where we can actually do that.”

Both Alayan and Weiser spoke about the importance of medical professionals feeling that they are safe when they are treating patients in conflict zones.

“We can do a lot when we know that we have access to our population, that we ourselves are safe, that the hospitals and clinics that we’re working in are not on fire, and the current conflict, obviously. There is in Gaza. There is a case for it, but it is not the only case,” Alayyan said.

