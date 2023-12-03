Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market

For more than three decades, ARC has been recognized globally for our detailed market analysis and unmatched accuracy. ARC analysts monitor key technologies, vertical industries and regional trends impacting the global business environment on an ongoing basis. An example of this is the market for advanced metering infrastructure.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) refers to systems that measure, collect, and analyze energy use and communicate with metering devices such as electricity meters, gas meters, heat meters, and water meters on request or on a schedule. Are. These systems include hardware, software, communications, consumer energy displays and controllers, customer-facing systems, meter data management software, and supplier business systems. Combined, they support all phases of the meter data life cycle – from data acquisition to the final provision of energy consumption information to end customers (for example, for load profile presentation) or an IT application (e.g. revenue protection, demand response, or outage management).

Government agencies and utilities are turning to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems as part of larger “smart grid” initiatives. AMI extends automatic meter reading (AMR) technology by providing two-way meter communication, allowing commands to be sent to the home side for multiple purposes, including time-based pricing information, demand-response actions, or remote service disconnect .

Wireless technologies are critical elements of neighborhood networks, aggregating mesh configurations up to thousands of meters long for backhaul to the utility’s IT headquarters. The network between measurement devices and business systems allows the collection and distribution of information to customers, suppliers, utility companies, and service providers. This enables these businesses to participate in demand response services. Consumers can use the information provided by the system to change their usual consumption patterns to take advantage of lower prices. Pricing can be used to prevent the growth of peak demand consumption.

AMI differs from traditional automatic meter reading (AMR) in that it enables two-way communication with the meter. Systems capable of only meter reading do not qualify as AMI systems.

In this video, ARC’s Business Development Manager, Lucas Martin, interviews Jim Fraser, Vice President of Infrastructure and Smart Cities, the responsible author of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Update 2023, which covers a range of residential, commercial and . Industrial market.

Watch this video and learn more about the advanced metering infrastructure market.

watch on youtube

During the interview, you’ll hear more about:

Scope of this market analysis

key growth or success factors

factors hindering development

Recommended strategies to the buyer of this system

Other key trends

Benefits of purchasing this study report

You can find more information on other ARC in-depth research in Market Analysis

Source: www.arcweb.com