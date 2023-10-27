Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology revolutionizes rail transportation

company logo

Dublin, October 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Rail Transport Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The rail transport industry, including passenger rail services and freight transport, has seen substantial growth and change. It is important to stay informed about market behavior, emerging trends and opportunities to maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly growing sector. A comprehensive Rail Transportation market research report is now available, offering a holistic view of this dynamic industry.

The global rail transportation market is expected to grow from $505.41 billion in 2022 to $538.55 billion in 2023, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. It is expected to reach $677.78 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The report highlights the impact of global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, providing valuable insights into the market dynamics.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology is transforming rail transportation by optimizing energy use, enhancing operations management, ensuring safety, and reducing costs.

The market is segmented into passenger rail transport and rail freight, and further distance (long haul and short haul), and destination (domestic and international). End-use industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and others are also considered.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for rail transport?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demographics, and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The growth of the rail transportation market is driven by stable economic forecasts for both developed and developing countries. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investment in end-user markets, which will further boost the market.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology is gaining popularity in the rail transportation sector, improving safety and energy efficiency. Thales Group, Alstom SA, Bombardier Transportation and other companies offer ADAS for locomotives.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 400 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $538.55 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $677.78 billion compound annual growth rate 5.9% Area covered global

