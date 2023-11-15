SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced air mobility market value could surpass US$50 billion by 2032, according to latest report Global Market Insights Inc. By

According to the report, increased commitment of defense forces to enhance existing technological capabilities will play a key role in boosting the growth of the market. In October 2023, the US Air Force and the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate the safe integration of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). This MOU was jointly signed by the FAA and AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation division, which is dedicated to expanding advanced technology and advancing innovation for operational use in defense. As part of this MOU, the FAA and the U.S. Air Force will share data, including flight-test information, and collaborate on the evaluation of AAM technologies. The global push for smart cities and the need for efficient, on-demand transportation solutions is further fueling the expansion of the AAM market.

Cargo transportation will dominate the application landscape

The report claims that the cargo transportation segment will register notable CAGR from 2023-2032. The growth of e-commerce and the need for fast, efficient delivery services is driving demand for cargo-centric AAM solutions. Additionally, the ability to bypass ground congestion and transport time-sensitive goods in congested urban areas provides a competitive edge. Therefore, the increasing advancement in methods of cargo transportation by air justifies its contribution to the advanced air mobility market share.

Air taxis to gain popularity

According to the report, the air taxi industry may exhibit good growth rates in 2023-2032. Urban congestion and traffic crisis are emphasizing the need for efficient and time-saving transportation solutions. Additionally, advances in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology are making air taxis more viable and environmentally friendly. As the world adopts smart cities and on-demand mobility, the growth of the advanced air mobility market is set to revolutionize urban transportation with air taxis.

Asia Pacific will see higher revenue share

The Asia Pacific advanced air mobility market will register a strong CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Strong economic growth, rapidly urbanizing cities and increasing congestion in transportation systems are driving the need for innovative urban mobility solutions in APAC. Asia Pacific’s massive market potential, combined with government support and investment in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology, is fostering a favorable environment for AAM companies to develop and grow cutting-edge urban air transportation solutions.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Players

The Boeing Company, Embraer SA, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero, Airbus SAS, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Textron Inc., Guangzhou Ehang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., and Workhorse Group, Inc.

Companies in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market are adopting diverse strategies aimed at strengthening their market presence. These strategies mainly involve ongoing collaboration and the formation of strategic partnerships.

