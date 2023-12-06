ADP says private payrolls increased by 103,000 in November, less than expected

Private sector job creation slowed further in November and wages saw the smallest increase in more than two years, payroll processing firm ADP reported on Wednesday.

Companies added only 103,000 workers for the month, down slightly from a revised 106,000 in October and below the Dow Jones estimate of 128,000.

The modest job growth was accompanied by a 5.6% increase in annual wages, which ADP said was the smallest gain since September 2021. Job switchers saw an 8.3% increase in pay, making the premium for switching positions the lowest since ADP began tracking the data. three years ago.

After leading job creation for most of the period since the arrival of Covid in early 2020, leisure and hospitality recorded a loss of 7,000 jobs for the month. Trade, transportation and utilities saw an increase of 55,000 positions, while education and health services added 44,000 positions and other services contributed 15,000 positions.

Service-related industries provided all the job gains for the month, as goods-producers posted a net loss of 14,000 and construction lost 4,000, despite a 15,000 decline in manufacturing, despite an agreement in the United Auto Workers strike. Recent layoffs in Silicon Valley and Wall Street were also not reflected in the data, as both sectors posted gains in the month.

“Restaurants and hotels were the largest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery,” said Nella Richardson, ADP’s chief economist. “But that boost is behind us, and the trend reversal in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024.”

Companies with 50 to 499 employees led the way in job creation, with an increase of 68,000 employees. Small businesses contributed only $6,000.

The ADP report comes two days ahead of the more widely watched nonfarm payrolls calculations from the Labor Department. The two reports can vary widely, although the private payrolls numbers were close in October as the Labor Department reported an increase of 99,000, just 7,000 less than the revised ADP tally.

Nonfarm payrolls, including government jobs, rose 150,000 in October and are expected to rise by 190,000 in November, according to Dow Jones.

Another sign of softness in the labor market came on Tuesday, when the Labor Department reported that job openings fell to 8.73 million in October, the lowest level since March 2021.

Source: www.cnbc.com