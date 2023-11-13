Adopting Automation: Where Should Your Organization Stand?

Manoj Chaudhary is CTO and SVP jitterbit,

As AI-powered tools like ChatGPT become more mainstream, organizations of all sizes are asking what AI-powered automation can do for them and how they can incorporate it into their current automation strategy.

A decade ago, automation was a new concept for many businesses, especially small and medium-sized companies (SMBs). Meanwhile, large enterprises and Fortune 5000 companies led the adoption of automation, using task and process mining tools to identify process inefficiencies and subsequently automate or improve workflows – which at the time was a complex and expensive undertaking. This has led to a relatively mature curve in the implementation of technologies enabling automation.

When it comes to automation adoption, size matters.

When you take a closer look at organizations by size, you find that small enterprises and mid-market businesses show different trends in their approach to automation. They often approach automation with more caution than larger enterprises, due to concerns that investing in expensive software may yield less significant returns than expected.

In general, mid-market businesses have shifted their focus from increasing work and process efficiency to enhancing the experiences they provide. The goal in this case is to leverage automation to improve customer journeys, enrich employee experiences, and enhance product offerings. Doing this means implementing the right tools and digital strategy to drive returns and process improvements that are suitable for organizations of every size and budget.

When it comes to small businesses, automation adoption is still in its infancy. Take agriculture for example – 61% of farmers in Europe and North America currently use or plan to use at least one technology in the next two years, but according to McKinsey, the adoption of automation and robotics The rate is currently only 5%.

Organizations of any size that are attempting to scale need to consider how automation can prepare them for the next steps. For example, a farmer may secure a contract from a large food producer, such as Kellogg’s, that emphasizes sustainability metrics and reducing its carbon footprint. Farmers wishing to sell to large corporations should seriously consider implementing some level of automation. Without the ability to offer such competencies, these businesses are at risk of being forced out.

Industry scope affects automation.

Another aspect that factors into the adoption of automation is the scope of the industry. Industries like retail, e-commerce, and logistics should recognize the essential nature of automation to help “futureproof” their businesses. Failure to adopt automation in these sectors could result in long-term setbacks. For other businesses such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors, where immediate service delivery is not critical, automation may not be as immediately important.

The urgency of adopting automation is even more evident in sectors where time is a critical factor. Think of an industry where timely transportation of critical goods is a matter of life and death, as is the case in health care with life-saving treatments like heart transplants. Failing to invest in efficiency-boosting measures, including automation, can have serious consequences. When minor delays don’t have life-altering effects and revenues are relatively unaffected, the urgency to automate is less obvious.

Simple, user-friendly options will determine future adoption.

At the mature end of the automation scale, enterprise companies see ROI by adopting hyperautomation – the idea that everything can do be automatic Needed Be automatic. The financial commitment required for this level of automation can be substantial; So, while the potential returns are promising, the concept is better suited for higher-end mid-market businesses and enterprises.

Meanwhile, this level of automation is generally not a serious concern at present for most small organizations. They will need to identify their various automation needs, purchase multiple products from vendors, and potentially deal with dozens of devices. This creates a fragmented environment that requires a unified platform that can democratize mature automation initiatives and make them accessible to everyone. Thus, the current technological landscape makes it difficult for many of these organizations to easily adopt automation.

That said, the tipping point for intelligent investment in automation will be intrinsically linked to access to new AI tools. In other words, cheaper and more widely available access will increase adoption across the board. In recent years, the AI ​​and automation spectrum has evolved to include not just large enterprises but now small and medium-sized businesses, but there is still a long road ahead until technological democratization reaches that point. is where automation initiatives can be easily adopted by any business. Unit.

AWS has commoditized infrastructure in a way that enables small teams or even individuals to essentially run a data center in the cloud. Businesses like Shopify similarly commoditized e-commerce to make online retail more accessible and viable for small businesses. A comparable offering to fully automate an entire enterprise does not yet exist, reflecting the need for simplified and user-friendly platforms that lower the barrier to entry for businesses of all sizes.

Again, industry sectors play an important role in the maturity of automation. Regardless of the size of the business, there is an inherent need for automation in certain areas. Automation technologies such as Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) all play important roles in various sectors, although the maturity of these processes varies across industries. For example, iPaaS has achieved a high level of maturity, while RPA and IDP are more prevalent in upper-market sectors, reflecting the uneven distribution of automation across industry sectors.

The level of automation adoption depends on a variety of trends in different business sectors and the ability to strategically implement advanced technologies in your business.

While large enterprises have made significant progress, SMBs proceed more cautiously and prioritize customer and product experiences over process efficiency. The urgency of the industry and service delivery also plays an important role in shaping automation strategies.

Ultimately, as AI-powered tools become commoditized, neglecting automation could prove costly in an increasingly competitive market.

