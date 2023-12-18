Adobe Inc. backed away from its $20 billion acquisition of startup Figma Inc. after clashing with regulators in Europe and the UK.

Adobe will pay Figma a $1 billion termination fee, the companies said in a statement Monday. He saw “no clear path” to obtaining regulatory approval from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Adobe, for years a dominant force in creative software like Photoshop and Illustrator, announced the purchase of Figma in September 2022.

The acquisition, which would have been one of the largest ever by a private software maker, was a big bet that more creative work would be done on the Web, a market that Figma has quickly seized. While Adobe has introduced less-expensive, streamlined products for that audience, most of its offerings are still desktop programs for experts.

But regulators in several jurisdictions said the deal was another example of a tech incumbent beating up an emerging competitor. UK regulators suggested stringent measures to approve the deal, which Adobe rejected. Meanwhile, US regulators were preparing a lawsuit earlier this year to block the acquisition.

Adobe Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayan said in the statement that both companies “strongly disagree with the recent regulatory findings, but we believe it is in our respective best interests to proceed independently.”

Adobe shares were up 2.2% in New York on Monday morning.

“No Figma, no problem,” was the title of the note from Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Mattern. Adobe is in a much stronger position now than when the deal was announced because of investments in generative artificial intelligence, Mattern said, and walking away from the deal frees up cash for share buybacks.

Anurag Rana of Bloomberg Intelligence said the termination “will not change Adobe’s dominant position in the creative software market.”

Wall Street analysts have always been lukewarm on the deal due to the high price. While Figma may have helped Adobe reach new users, some saw the evaluation as revealing serious competitive pressures. The creative software giant previously tried to buy Figma in 2020 and 2021 as the startup gained momentum, according to a filing with details on how the merger took place. Ultimately, Figma accepted an offer double its valuation at a time when many peers were looking at declines.

Figma is mainly used for designing app or website interfaces. It has in recent years overtaken Adobe’s competing XD product, which the company is now phasing out. Adobe has argued that the deal is not anti-competitive because Figma does not make tools that compete with its key products such as Photoshop, which is used for photo editing, or Premiere, which is used for cutting video. Is done for.

Nevertheless, the plan drew comparisons to Meta Platform Inc.’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram, another acquisition of a smaller, but emerging competitor. The UK Competition and Markets Authority argued that if Figma were to remain independent, it would likely evolve to compete more directly with Adobe.

The combination of two clear market leaders for app design and editing of other media, such as photos and logos, “would eliminate all existing and prevent all future competition between them,” EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. ” “Our thorough investigation found that this would lead to higher prices, lower quality or less choice for customers.”

Adobe and Figma met with senior Justice Department officials last week to discuss the US agency’s concerns about the deal. The Justice Department had no immediate comment.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Figma Chief Executive Officer Dylan Field wrote in a blog post. “But despite spending thousands of hours with regulators around the world detailing the intersections between our businesses, our products and the markets we serve, we now see no path toward regulatory approval of the deal “

