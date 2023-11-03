Adobe highlights AI-powered creativity and content supply chain at Adobe MAX

Keynote speech at Adobe MAX 2023 melody brew

Adobe held Adobe MAX 2023 a few weeks ago, which it bills as the world’s largest creativity conference. At the event, Adobe showed off several generative AI innovations. Not just announcements of upcoming AI, but real, on-stage demos of some of the more than 100 new AI features and updates across Adobe’s flagship Creative Cloud applications. In an era where almost every conference keynote includes upcoming AI announcements, it was refreshing to see a number of AI features for creativity that are currently generally available and empowering creatives ranging from individual solopreneur artists to global brands. Are.

Let’s learn what Adobe showcased at Adobe MAX and how the company is working to bring simplicity and sophistication to the content supply chain. We’ll examine the growing importance of the content supply chain and how Adobe seeks to manage it with ZenStudio, an end-to-end solution for creating and activating content to streamline and enhance the content creation process.

What is material supply chain?

A content supply chain includes all the processes and resources needed to plan, create, produce, distribute, and measure the effectiveness of content. Adobe estimates that content production will increase 500% over the next two years as companies introduce personalized marketing campaigns across all channels. Consumers demand high-quality experiences, while brands need to optimize for speed. With increasing media outlets and formats, this means that content needs within the enterprise are increasing.

Given these realities, brands must rethink their content creation and distribution approaches to meet the growing demand for personalized, meaningful content. This is where the content supply chain comes in.

“Managing a vast array of tailored content using tools like email and spreadsheets puts immense pressure on creatives and marketers,” Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of platforms and products for the digital experiences business at Adobe, told me. , waste time and hinder dynamic content delivery, resulting in disruptions to product launches and experiences. As an industry, we need to modernize and streamline our material supply chain to break free from this cycle,” he said.

While I was at Adobe Max, I spoke to Matthew Purdon, senior director of product management at Adobe’s digital media business, for the Moore Insights & Strategy Insider podcast. He also emphasized the need for brands to produce content at scale, as well as the economic impact of streamlining the process. “I think a lot of it has to do with cost,” he said. “Large enterprises can spend anywhere between $1 to $500 million just on content creation.”

“And think about where that cost is coming from,” Purdon said. “People are repurposing content because they don’t have access or they don’t know where that content was created. So if you want to reduce costs, cutting costs by 10 to 20% becomes a significant savings that can improve your company’s bottom line.

Adobe GenStudio Solutions and Applications Adobe

Enter Adobe ZenStudio

As mentioned earlier, Adobe ZenStudio is a platform that integrates different stages of content creation, from brainstorming ideas to production and activation. GenStudio uses Generative AI (so general in the name) and automation to accelerate the creation of on-brand content to match the speed of creative thinking and distribute it effectively across different channels.

ZenStudio Creative Cloud brings together Adobe Express, Adobe Firefly, and Adobe Experience Cloud into one solution. This combination of planning, editing, text-to-image design, activation, and measurement tools should optimize and improve businesses’ content creation and distribution processes to provide solutions to the challenges brands face in managing their content supply chains.

AI-powered creativity with maximum control

One of the standout aspects I found in Adobe MAX was the flexibility Adobe provides for incorporating AI into the creative workflow. Users can choose to what extent they want to incorporate AI into their creative process, from simple ideation to full automation, enhancing collaboration between creatives and marketers.

Adobe Express, an all-in-one creativity app that facilitates collaboration between “citizen creatives” and professional creatives, is enriched with advanced AI features like generative fill, text-to-template, and translation capabilities . This allows marketers to rapidly personalize and optimize brand-endorsed assets, while distributed teams can optimize content for different channels, audiences, and locations. This streamlined approach accelerates content creation and distribution while maintaining brand standards and governance.

Other notable AI enhancements within the Creative Cloud ecosystem include Generative Fill in Photoshop, Firefly AI-powered workflows in Illustrator and Adobe Express, and expanded AI capabilities in Lightroom to give users more control and flexibility.

Premiere Pro and After Effects now also include AI-powered, text-based video editing, leveraging Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI and machine learning platform. This feature simplifies video editing by analyzing and transcribing clips, allowing users to edit videos based on the transcription. It improves audio and video alignment without the need for complex cutting and splicing.

Comparison of Adobe Firefly 1 (left) and Firefly 2 (right) Adobe

firefly family of models

Adobe also introduced three new models to its Firefly family of creative generative AI models, which are designed to produce content that is safe for commercial use. I originally wrote about Firefly when it was introduced at the Adobe Summit in March this year. In Adobe MAX, Adobe introduced a more advanced version (Firefly 2) with the Adobe Firefly vector model and the Adobe Firefly design model.

The Firefly Vector Model is the first generative AI model designed specifically for vector graphics. It can create professional-ready designs and illustrations from a text prompt and is integrated into Adobe Illustrator workflows. The Firefly design model, integrated into Adobe Express, enables users to create templates for social media posts, flyers, posters, and more by inputting text descriptions. This model utilizes Firefly’s image-production capabilities as well as Adobe Stock resources to produce tailored templates.

Responsible AI

Responsible AI is a top priority for any company deploying AI tools, but the stakes are especially high for Adobe. The company recognizes the potential harm caused by misleading videos or images, and has made considerable efforts to ensure that content produced using GAI is safe for commercial use.

Adobe has consistently shown its commitment to transparency in AI-generated content with Content Credentials, a digital “nutrition label” associated with AI-generated assets. This digital label displays important information such as the manufacturer’s name, date, edits, and tools used.

wrapping up

With an emphasis on the role of AI in redefining creative workflows and enterprise content supply chains, this year’s Adobe Max appears to signal a new era of creativity for Adobe and its customers. The event brought together creatives, marketing professionals, and industry experts to share ideas and stories, experience new innovations, and learn – not only from Adobe but from each other.

I believe Adobe is driving significant innovation to empower creators and marketers around the world, and Adobe customers said the same in my conversation at MAX. (If you missed Adobe Max, the company is holding a post-event wrap-up webinar.) As a former CMO, I see tremendous power in AI to supercharge creative workflows and the content supply chain. I am, and it’s nice to see some of that power at work on Adobe MAX.