Adobe and Figma ended their $20 billion takeover dreams this morning after regulators signaled that the tough times will continue. Figma still gets a $1 billion consolation prize as part of the deal, and as a leader in collaborative design, it should find its feet.

But for Adobe, it may be another story. They wanted this company badly, knowing that what they offered to compete with it, XD, was not strong enough. He tried to gain control of the lucrative side of his core manufacturing business by using his corporate influence by buying out the market leader.

However, in the end, the regulatory hurdles proved too much for them, and after more than a year of going back and forth to regulatory meetings, the companies realized that wasn’t going to happen and decided to walk away.

Adobe put on a brave face in its public statement, but was deeply disappointed by the outcome. “While Adobe and Figma share a vision to jointly redefine the future of creativity and productivity, we are well positioned to capitalize on our enormous market opportunity and mission to transform the world through personalized digital experiences.” Are in position.”

It’s unclear whether Adobe could have been so firmly established without Figma, but they were certainly willing to pay a substantial price to bring them along. They could never convince regulatory authorities that this was not a blatant exercise by a wealthy company using its corporate economic influence to corner the market.

The EU’s competition chief, Acting VP Margrethe Vestager, made clear in her public statement that she sees it as just such an effort. “By combining these two companies, the proposed acquisition would have eliminated all present and all future competition between them. “Our thorough investigation found that this would lead to higher prices, lower quality or less choice for customers.”

Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, says this is a major blow to Adobe, and forces them to revert to their own design collaboration tool, XD. “Adobe realized that the value in the world of generative AI is not content creation, but rather the work coordination of content. This deal takes Adobe back two years and allows them to revitalize XD to cover this important market. Will encourage,” he said.

Dana Rao, Adobe’s general counsel, told TechCrunch in October that the company has completely disbanded the XD team, and is fully committed to moving that product out of Figma. “We tried to get in [collaborative design] With XD, but it failed. We abandoned that product. Basically, it never made us more than $15 million – $17 million a year. I think we only have five full-time employees working to meet contractual requirements,” he said. “And so if we’re going to enter the product design space, for us, it will be through buying Figma,” he said at the time.

The good thing is, the company now has a lot of money to play with that it didn’t have if the deal went through, and perhaps in a post-generative AI world, it could be put to better use, says Brent Leary, CRM Co-founder and partner of Essentials. “The deal was announced before ChatGPT and the world has changed dramatically since then. And it might actually work better for Adobe, which has $20 billion to bring back and potentially shape the content creation process post-ChatGPT,” he said.

Wang says the company could also consider acquiring other sister startups like Miro, Webflow or InVision, which have raised $476 million, $335 million and $356 million, respectively (according to Crunchbase data). Although neither of these would be an ideal replacement for Figma, one could give the company an edge in the collaboration area, perhaps without attracting the kind of scrutiny that they received from attempting to buy Figma.

Figma, for its part, has not stood still since the deal was announced, moving forward and planning as an independent company. In fact, the startup has hired 500 people by September 2022. Additionally, it has developed new capabilities including tools targeted at developers and a generative AI layer on top of its popular FigJam whiteboard tool.

Figma’s early investor John Lilly says he’s excited to see the company continue independently. “This team is a very special team. Over the last decade they have completely changed the way design works – and this market for designing products is getting bigger and bigger,” Lilley told TechCrunch.

If he’s right, then that’s exactly why Adobe wanted to buy the company because that’s what they saw too. Now Figma is moving alone, the same promising startup it was before the deal was announced in September 2022, and Adobe will have to rethink its design collaboration strategy, basically starting from scratch, and not from that position. Which is the situation he probably sees himself in at this point.

