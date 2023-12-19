Adobe cancels $20 billion Figma deal after hitting regulatory hurdles

Adobe ADBE-Q on Monday canceled its $20 billion deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma, pointing to “no clear path” to antitrust approval in Europe and the UK, a software startup Would have been one of the biggest buyers of.

The cash-and-stock deal, announced last September, was the latest to come under increased scrutiny from regulators worried about Big Tech acquisitions that boost the market power of dominant companies or involve startups seen as nascent rivals. Does.

Adobe will pay a $1 billion termination fee to San Francisco-based Figma, whose web-based collaboration platform for design and brainstorming is used by Uber, Coinbase, Zoom Video Communications and many other companies.

Figma has grown its team from 800 to 1,300 people last year and expects its annual recurring revenue to grow 40% to more than $600 million this year, a source familiar with the matter said. The company has also been cash-flow positive, an important metric for public market investors to evaluate potential IPO candidates.

Both Figma and Adobe have benefited from the generative AI craze, as Figma launched new features while expanding into software development, and Adobe released generative photo tools like Adobe Firefly.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last month that the deal would harm innovation for the software used by most of Britain’s digital designers, echoing similar EU concerns over a potential reduction in competition.

Sources familiar with the matter said that while the two companies were in constant touch with antitrust agencies in the UK, EU and United States to find a way to close the deal, UK regulators have indicated in recent weeks that it would require This would require Adobe’s measures to sell Figma Design, the core asset of the acquisition.

Adobe, whose shares rose about 1%, had refused to offer reforms to the CMA on the grounds that any measure that would preserve the benefits of the deal would not be enough to ease its concerns.

Photoshop’s creator had argued that it did not compete with Figma in any meaningful way. In November it said its only product related to antitrust questions was the Adobe XD design tool, which lost $25 million as a standalone app over the past three years.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan said Monday that the companies “strongly disagree with the recent regulatory findings, but we believe it is in our best interests to proceed independently.”

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the CMA said it would close its investigation.

The CMA has been in the news in recent months for its moves against high-profile deals, including Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision-Blizzard.

Many analysts said the closings highlight that tougher scrutiny of M&A can also eliminate opportunities for startups.

“This will impact not only larger technology companies, but also smaller technology companies, who may not be able to achieve favorable exit premiums,” said Michael Ashley Shulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors. “In the case of Figma, it accepted an offer from Adobe at double its valuation.”

The Figma deal was seen as a bet on the “future of work”, but when it was announced, investor concerns over the high price tag and potential decline in margins knocked more than $30 billion off Adobe’s market value. Was eliminated.

It was also a big win for Figma’s venture capital backers, which included Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins.

“Figma will evolve as an independent company with an incredible team, clear mission and focus,” Danny Rimmer, partner at Index Ventures, said in an emailed statement.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com