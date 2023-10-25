ADM ‘re-scopes’ plant protein plans amid weak market demand

Ingredients giant ADM has “re-expanded” its protein modernization investment project in Decatur, Illinois, amid sluggish demand for meat alternatives.

Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Monday, President and CEO Juan Luciano said that “weak market demand, particularly in the alternative meat category, resulted in inventory adjustments and unplanned downtime from the recent Decatur incident. [an explosion at its West plant] Year-on-year results at its special content division declined significantly.

He said: “The plant-based protein market has been experiencing stock shortages and softening consumer demand during the year, which is likely to continue into next year. Given these recent market dynamics, we have repositioned our Decatur Protein Modernization investment project to better match the expected lower growth demand environment.

ADM did not respond to requests to clarify what “re-scoped” meant in practice, but said its nutrition unit (housing alt proteins) posted a 22% year-on-year increase in operating profit in the third quarter. The decline has been offset by strong performance. in ethanol, starches and sweeteners, flavors and probiotics, prompting it to raise its earnings forecast for the full year.

Aggressive Capacity Expansion for Alt Protein

On a mission to be the leader in this vast and exciting field [alternative proteins] space,” ADM has invested in several players in the plant-based, cell-cultured and fermentation-based categories in recent years, including Air Protein, Nature’s Find, Perfect Day, Geltar and Believer Meats.

It is aggressively expanding its plant protein processing capacity, opening a pea-protein plant in Enderlin, North Dakota, and announcing a $300 million plan to expand its soy protein concentrate plant in Decatur. That is, “extrusion capacity is almost doubled”. A press release issued by the firm in April 2022.

The expansion in Decatur – which included a ‘state-of-the-art’ protein innovation center – was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, said ADM, which acquired Serbian soy ingredients specialist SojaProtein in 2021. “Between the two investments, ADM will expand its global alternative protein production capacity by more than 30%.

ADM has not commented on how weak demand for North American pea protein has affected its operations in Enderlin amid a flood of cheap imports from China.

Meat options by numbers

When the Decatur expansion was announced in the spring of 2022, Alt Meat’s U.S. retail sales were declining, with Alison Fish, president of global plant and alternative proteins, telling FoodNavigator-USA in June 2022 that ADM was “really the market I wasn’t seeing any recession in the U.S….” And we don’t expect there to be any significant change in the trajectory of this industry or our growth expectations over the next 10 years.

However, since then, US retail sales of meat alternatives in traditional multi-outlet channels (grocery, mass/supercenters and clubs) have declined sharply, falling 12.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 76.7% in September 2023. It has become a million dollars. Volume declined 16.5%, according to Circana data crunched by 210 Analytics.

In the year to October 1, dollar sales fell 9.8% to $1.1 billion, while volumes were down 16.5% year on year.

To put this in context, total fresh and processed meat department dollar sales declined 1.4% in September to $6.5 billion, while volume was down 1.8%. For the year to October 1, dollar sales rose 0.1% while volumes declined 1.5%. Frozen processed meat sales declined 3.5% year over year in September to $424 million, while unit sales rose 5.6%.

Trimming, and ‘changing the size of the shoe to fit the new foot’

While major players like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Meaty say they are bullish about their long-term prospects, all three have recently laid off staff to manage costs in the short term.

Meat giant JBS abruptly shuttered its Plantera Foods plant-based meat division last fall, while fellow meat processor Maple Leaf (which owns the LightLife and Field Roast plant-based brands) is “sizing up the shoe.” The exercise is reallocating the potential of traditional meat. To fit a new leg.

Meanwhile, pork processor Smithfield told reporters it was “retooling” its farmland plant-based portfolio last year.

So what is holding the market back? price? Taste and texture? Questions about protein content, quality, or ‘naturalness’? Cultural barriers? The fundamental lack of interest among many meat eaters?

Achieving price parity alone is not enough; Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness said in a recent interview that meat alternatives must have strong consumer appeal to gain share. AGFunderNews, “When I first started people got it wrong, everyone was like price, price, price. We took the price, Beyond Meat took the price [and] Not seen [an increase in] Volume. It’s about value, it’s about the value proposition, starting with delicious food, no compromise.”

However, recent research from sales and marketing firm Acosta shared AGFunderNews Kathy Risch, SVP of Consumer Insights and Trends, said that suggests that at a time when household budgets are stretched, price is still an issue for the category.

According to Acosta, which surveyed 1,314 US buyers in June 2023:

“Half of shoppers tell us affordability is the main barrier to purchasing.”

“Existing Users [of plant-based foods] “Would like to see more plant-based soups and snacks.”

“55% of plant-based users cite physical health, and especially heart health, as a deciding factor in diet choices.”

