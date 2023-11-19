ADFO unveils summit agenda with key speakers and over 150 distinguished attendees

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – (Newsfile Corp. – November 19, 2023) – ADFO Summit, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic landscape of events, proudly announces its Family Office Summit agenda – featuring 150 impressive attendees. A stellar lineup of attendees and 36 honored speakers. The event is designed to bring together thought leaders, family offices and business leaders to discuss the key issues of the day.

The ADFO Summit will begin at 08:00-09:00 sharp with event registration followed by an interactive panel featuring various panelists including Dawood Group and Al Serkal Group on Good Governance for Successful Family Businesses How are they made? The agenda will continue at 10:45 with another interactive panel for a networking coffee break. Interactive panel discussions with key speakers will continue from 11:15 to 13:30. After that, there will be a 13:30-14:30 lunch time, and after lunch the event will continue until 19:30 with a cocktail evening at the Grand Hyatt.

ADFO brings together regional and international families, investors and thought leaders in a unique summit format and creates a platform for candid exchange of ideas and insights. From tackling succession planning and embracing good governance, to addressing the challenges of modern life through the lens of longevity, the summit aims to provide insightful discussions in the rapidly evolving business and geopolitical landscape.

As the agenda unfolds, the summit explores the need for seamless integration of traditional investment strategies with a sustainable approach, with one eye on the future. Panel discussions will highlight the intricacies of the private debt and equity markets and consider the transformative impact.

The summit will conclude by sharing insights from three of the region’s most successful founders as they share valuable secrets to their success and provide inspiration for new entrepreneurs as attendees look to the next generation of family members under the age of 35. who will share their vision for the future and how they want to make a lasting impact.

The main themes of the summit look at the profound impact of advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence on shaping and influencing the business landscape, as a tool to accelerate growth and deliver breakthroughs. The summit will also discuss topics regarding the expanding role of advanced technologies in the growing longevity sector, and how extended lifespans will impact sustainability against the backdrop of alternative energy markets that meet our sustainability goals, reshaping capital markets. will give and redefine philanthropic activities.

The ADFO Summit tackles economic uncertainty and underlines the imperative for family offices to adapt and seize technological opportunities, paving the way for a future where innovation and flexibility go hand in hand.

About ADFO Summit

The ADFO Summit stands as a global hub for dialogue, innovation and collaboration, bringing together diverse voices of families, investors and business leaders to address emerging challenges impacting technology and sustainability. Collective insights can be harnessed to navigate the business, economic and regional landscape. forces. With a focus on key takeaways, the summit serves as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative ideas.

Contact

ADFO Summit

Owner, Obediah Ayton

+971503506152

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: www.bing.com