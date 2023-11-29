(Bloomberg) — Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, is selling $2 billion of stock in Las Vegas Sands Corp. so the family can acquire a majority stake in a professional sports team.

The family already has a binding purchase agreement for a team, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. The Adelsons will use the proceeds from the offering as well as the cash to purchase the team, “subject to customary league approval.”

The team is an NBA franchise in a major market and a deal will be announced soon, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Mark Stein, who writes about professional basketball on Substack, pointed out that the team is the Dallas Mavericks, owned by billionaire Mark Cuban.

Spokespeople for Sands and Adelson declined to comment beyond the filing. Representatives for Cuban and the Mavericks did not respond to requests for comment.

Adelson, an Israeli-born physician, has led the family since her husband’s death in January 2021. His son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, is chairman of Sands, which owns casinos in Singapore and Macau.

Despite selling the flagship Venetian resort in Las Vegas to Apollo Global Management Inc. last year, the family has maintained close ties to America’s gambling capital. He owned the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper and the company is still based there.

According to the latest proxy statement, Adelson controls about 433 million shares of Sands, or more than 56% of the total outstanding. The stock being sold represents about 11% of those holdings.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is worth approximately $33 billion.

Sands shares fell 3.2% to $46.15 in extended trading after falling further early.

Each share is being marketed at $43 to $45.25, according to a term sheet seen by Bloomberg News. Bloomberg calculations show that range is equivalent to a 10% discount to Las Vegas Sands’ share price of $47.66 at Tuesday’s close.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Are the bookrunners of the sale.

