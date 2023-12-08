Adele and actor Kerry Washington were honored at this year’s star-studded Women in Entertainment ceremony presented by Lifetime.

On Thursday, December 7, the leading ladies of Hollywood gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California to celebrate influential women during the return of THR’s annual Women in Entertainment event presented by Lifetime.

In her speech, Adele, who received the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the breakfast ceremony, paid tribute to the many women – including her mother, grandmother and aunts – who helped shape her world and personality since her childhood.

The superstar singer then praised actor Kerry Washington, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award, and shared her amazing moment meeting the singer. dua lipa,

“I finally got the chance to meet Dua Lipa!” Adele said in her speech. “A little surprised. Absolutely love him. Fellow Londoners.”

Previous honored winners of the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl StreepViola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston and Barbra Streisand.

Adele’s candid speech

Adele was given the award by Helen Mirren for her outstanding performance as a leading lady and her philanthropic work in Hollywood.

Oscar winner Mirren appreciated Adele’s musical talent and recalled the time she first heard the singer’s debut single “Hometown Glory” and felt a “shudder” down her back.

Mirren said of 16-time Grammy winner Adele, “That chill comes only a few times in your life when you realize you’re listening to a brilliant and game-changing new artist.” Livelihood.

Adele’s shoot-from-the-hip speech, which included several F-bombs, drew laughter and applause from the audience.

She joked at the event’s opening call time: “It’s such an honor to be here this morning at 8 o’clock in full glamour.”

She also spoke about how the women in her family molded her into the person she is today through her boisterous and strong personality.

“They are a mighty force and quite frankly quite terrifying. But that was because they had to be,” the singer said.

“She had to learn the hard way what it meant to be a woman. In turn, they became hardened. His character was his armor. But thanks to them, my character is my skin.

Who else got the award?

Actor Kerry Washington received the Equity in Entertainment Award, recognizing him for elevating the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.

Actress Ariana DeBose, who presented the award to Washington, praised how the “Scandal” actress “broke traditional stereotypes” of being a black woman in Hollywood.

“Every component of the career that (Washington) has built, the empire he’s built speaks to equality,” said DeBose, who stars in “West Side Story.” “How has he done that? By being himself and making space.”

Previously, Will Ferrell had lobbied Washington to run for president.

“Please? We’ll pay you,” Ferrell joked, and the audience laughed. “We’ll do a GoFundMe right here in the room, and we’ll launch you.”

Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Billie Lourd and Lily Gladstone awarded four full-ride scholarships to Chapman University and Loyola Marymount as part of THR’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program.

Over $1 million in university scholarships was awarded to female high school seniors from underserved communities in Los Angeles.

