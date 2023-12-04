Addressing the fear of generative AI in autonomous finance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an unstoppable force. No other technological topic is generating more controversy than the use and potential misuse of AI. Ulrich Erxleben, CEO hypatosA company that automates complex document processing with third-wave AI has some advice.

“It’s really time to get to know this new type of AI with its human-like communication and reasoning capabilities,” said the entrepreneur who founded Hypetos to pioneer autonomous finance with new technology. “These systems are able to autonomously recognize, classify, and adapt to new situations.”

Third-wave AI automatically recognizes types of activity and then connects the dots for the human user. It understands, reasons and communicates. getty

addressing fear

Hypatos solutions are powered by the third wave of AI powered by Large Language Models (LLM) and specialized Transformers, enabling a complete paradigm shift in automating back-office processes like accounting. These devices, or agents, can take over tasks from human operators at superhuman quality and speed.

Erxleben believes that implementing this level of AI is not a problem Yes Or No Question; This is a reality and necessity. At the same time, he is well aware that AI concerns can affect even those who are tech savvy.

“Almost every customer asks how do we make sure AI isn’t learning the wrong things,” Erxleben said. “They fear that they won’t be able to control what AI learns, how it learns, and what the consequences of this learning might be.”

To reduce feelings of fear and anxiety, it is important to understand what this new wave of AI depends on productive Models that are capable of generating new outputs from existing inputs. Third-wave AI automatically recognizes types of activity and then connects the dots for the human user. It understands, reasons and communicates.

“This type of AI is very powerful, but it’s also fun,” Erxleben said. “You don’t need a big investment. Think of a use case and use AI to solve it. Take the time to learn how it can help you and how it will impact your workforce.

shaping the workforce

There is no doubt that AI will impact the next generation workforce. a report ofWorld Economic Forum It is predicted that 85 million jobs will be replaced by AI by 2025, while AI could potentially create 97 million new roles.

The report highlights a diverse set of emerging engineering and specialist roles in industries ranging from automotive and consumer products to energy and healthcare. At the opposite end of the scale, roles being filled by new technologies include data entry clerks, administrators, accountants, auditors, and factory workers.

Erxleben believes this is an opportunity for companies to think about using talent differently. Recruiters should learn to make accounting jobs more attractive by highlighting the exciting use of new technology and the opportunity to solve problems in creative ways. “AI should be deployed as accountant’s assistant,” He said.

Erxleben started his own company to simplify invoice processing through automation. According to him, organizations communicate through business documents ranging from delivery notes to payment reminders, from purchase orders to invoices. “Initially, we were just automating the data entry process. The tool recognized an invoice, but didn’t know what it was or what to do with it,” he explained.

machine making

He and his colleagues began focusing on language understanding to automate the process beyond data capturing. They hired specialized data scientists, obtained financing, and developed the first machine learning models, which were posted on a website for companies to try.

The feedback was compelling: Companies that tried the tool agreed that Hyptos’s AI was far superior to what they were using. Since they all operate through shared service centers using SAP workflow solutions, the technology has to be embedded into their existing solutions and processing workflows to be truly useful.

Now, the team just had to solve the problem of integrating their AI models into these systems. The goal was to automate the entire process by giving the machine enough context so that it could intelligently understand what tasks needed to be performed, when, and in what order.

Hyptos solved this complexity using Transformer technology: AI is trained using an organization’s own data to learn from existing knowledge and information. Its Document AI service extracts information autonomously and processes it, for example, by assigning cost centers to an invoice or looking up the right products from a sales order.

The pre-trained tool works seamlessly across different document types, layouts, and languages, eliminating the cumbersome task of managing countless templates or multiple models. It allows companies to automate any document, whether handwritten, in PDF format, or just a photo.

understanding its value

It can be installed with its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform SAPsystem, Hypetos is a true trailblazer for SAP customers who want to change the way they deal with the complexities of finance.

The tool classifies incoming documents, extracts information and structures data for target systems, and validates information against business rules to enhance data consistency and quality, improving baseline accuracy. It only seeks human help when it encounters something unusual, and then learns from each new exception. The biggest benefits are the most elusive.

“Humans make mistakes, which leads to errors and data inconsistencies,” Erxleben said. “Improving data quality has a huge impact on the entire decision-making process. AI not only speeds up accounting activities, but it also ensures compliance and accuracy, leaving data interpretation and decision making to humans.

The value this kind of speed and accuracy brings to companies far outweighs any reluctance to use new technology. Once it gets there, the benefits are obvious.

