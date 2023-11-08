Addiction can lead to financial ruin. Ohio wants to teach finance professionals to help prevent the deficit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jo Smith didn’t imagine raising her granddaughter at age 66, but she did when her daughter’s substance abuse disorder meant she couldn’t care for her own child nineteen years ago. This is where Smith and his wife found themselves.

This brought all the costs that come with a new baby in the house, like clothes, a crib, a third mouth to feed – and sometimes a fourth, when Smith’s daughter lived with them. His granddaughter’s father did not provide any child support. When Smith and his wife finally got legal custody of their granddaughter, Olivia, Smith missed countless hours working as a construction electrician to attend court hearings and attorney meetings.

“You don’t get paid sick days… They expect you to be there every day. They don’t care what’s going on in your personal life. I mean, at least for the companies where I It was working,” said Smith, who runs a weekly peer support group for parents of people struggling with addiction in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith’s story is not unique. Family members across the country are facing new financial burdens as children, parents or other relatives grapple with the disease of addiction, whether it’s missing work, spending their savings or turning 60 and 70. I want to become a parent again. Costs can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills, treatment stays, damaged property, and countless other unexpected expenses.

According to a study by the Society of Actuaries, the opioid crisis alone cost the US economy $631 billion from 2015 to 2018. This amount has almost certainly increased as the opioid crisis has eased with little relief over the past five years. After massive increases during the first years of the pandemic, overdose deaths increased in 2022, although only slightly.

The study also found that only one-third of those billions of dollars is borne by the government, with the remainder falling on the shoulders of individuals and the private sector.

In Ohio, the epicenter of the opioid crisis, the state Department of Commerce is taking a unique approach to helping families financially impacted by addiction by making sure the people managing their money are educated about it.

This summer, the department launched the first training in its “Recovery Within Reach” program for financial counselors, teaching them how to recognize signs of addiction in their clients’ families and direct them toward state and private resources. Which can help in huge monetary relief. Burden.

When surveyed by the department, 45% of Ohio financial advisors said they knew of a client, or a client’s family member, who struggled with addiction.

But according to Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt, that number is likely much higher, as one in 13 Ohioans has a substance use disorder. The stigma of addiction, especially combined with conversations about money, can keep people from disclosing their struggles, even to someone they trust.

“The more we talk about it and every industry starts talking about it, the more successful we will be in fighting the stigma and the more comfortable people will be in reaching out and getting the treatment they need,” Seidt said.

In the program, financial advisors are taught to look for certain signals. These include large, unexpected withdrawals from their clients’ accounts, late or missing payments on important bills, frequent accidents or injuries, skyrocketing insurance rates or sudden custody of a minor family member.

Recovery Within Reach also has an information center on its website. People seeking help can input their insurance status and treatment needs, to be connected to affordable programs and those offering financial help.

Ohio’s program encourages financial professionals to break the stigma and start the conversations themselves, ensuring confidentiality and approaching clients with empathy.

Lori Eisele, financial advisor and owner of Arcadia Financial Partners, knows both sides of the conflict. But for a long time, she hid that her son was a first-year high school student, so he had to undergo treatment for substance abuse disorder at least six times.

“It was kind of like a doctor trying to treat himself,” Eisele said, noting that even as a financial planner, she didn’t make the best financial decisions during her son’s ordeal. . “As a mom you’re the first one to see that and that’s what my baby needs.”

His first round of treatment cost him $10,000 out of pocket, even partially covered by private insurance. The second round was at a treatment facility in another state. Travel costs added up – plane tickets, hotel stays and meals. Later, an intensive outpatient treatment program cost an additional $5,000. When he was 18, she transferred him to Medicaid after another treatment facility recommended him, which helped ease some of the financial burden.

But treatment was not the only expense. His son hit a car while driving drunk. He required specialized medical care for symptoms and injuries related to his illness. Eisele was sometimes forced to miss work.

Joe Smith, like Eisele, helps run a group for family members affected by addiction in Ohio, and tries to give others the help she could use. “We have people who will never be able to retire because they have spent all their retirement funds on treatment,” he said. “It does not have to be that way.”

Source: www.bing.com