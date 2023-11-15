Add financial education to schools

Young people in New York have good knowledge of many subjects, but they have a lot to learn about personal finance.

Many states have already included financial education in school curricula, with some lessons starting as early as kindergarten. Twenty states, including Utah, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Ohio, and West Virginia, require students to take a personal finance class to graduate high school. New York should join the program.

I issued an Executive Order on Financial Literacy in 2019, directing my office to identify ways to increase the personal finance knowledge and understanding of New York State residents on mortgages, student loans, credit card debt, and other issues.

But we must also focus on financial literacy for the next generation to ensure that young people have the skills to effectively manage their finances and avoid falling into a growing debt trap.

According to a 2022 report from the National Endowment for Financial Education, 80% of those surveyed said they wished they had been required to take a personal finance class in school. Additionally, a study by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a non-profit corporation regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, found that respondents with higher financial literacy were more likely to meet financial needs than those with less financial knowledge.

In New York State, during last year’s legislative session, eight bills were introduced to include financial education in schools starting in Pre-K. One bill called for the creation of a Financial Literacy Fund, which would provide funding for grants or programs to establish financial literacy programs, particularly targeting at-risk populations. These bills deserve further discussion.

In September 2022, the New York State Department of Education (SED) formed a Blue Ribbon Commission to examine the state’s high school graduation measures. The commission’s recommendations to the Board of Regents regarding ensuring educational excellence and equity for New York’s diverse student body are expected to be released soon.

Several members of the Board of Regents have expressed support for adding personal finance as a requirement to obtain a high school diploma. I am excited that the issue of personal finance has been included in this important discussion and hope it will be given serious consideration. Adding financial education to New York’s curriculum can be successfully implemented, as evidenced by some of our schools already offering a personal finance class.

For example, Mott Hall V, a South Bronx high school, is offering personal finance taught along with a required economics course. Students learn theory but also follow the stock market in real time, researching corporate earnings and selecting stocks. They appreciate real-world lessons that can be applied in the future.

The importance of learning personal finance cannot be overstated, and I am committed to helping New Yorkers strengthen their financial knowledge and understanding. The stress associated with financial difficulties can adversely affect one’s physical or mental health and can also hurt family members. Education in financial literacy can be an important step toward accessing a better job, improving the quality of one’s life, and providing peace of mind. Let’s put financial skills in our children’s education.

Thomas P. DiNapoli is the Comptroller of the State of New York. This comment first appeared in the New York Post.

Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox

Source: www.bing.com