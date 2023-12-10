Adaptation playbook is Cop28's true test for the world's vulnerable

While most of the focus is on fossil fuels, the US is stalling progress on the adaptation playbook, which is a matter of life or death for many Africans.

Although the focus at Cop28 has been on phasing out fossil fuels, the biggest difference for most people on the planet in the short and medium term will be whether countries come to an agreement on a global target. On adaptation.

This global goal is a playbook for how the world is going to adapt to a rapidly changing climate and will continue to change, even if we eliminated fossil fuel use today. Millions of people around the world, many of whom are least responsible for carbon emissions, are trying to adapt their lives and livelihoods to a worsening climate.

This optimization playbook is about much more than money. It includes adaptation plans for a range of sectors, including farming, nature, health, water and transport. To be useful, this playbook needs a series of goals to plan actions, track investments, and assess the effectiveness of adaptation measures and spending. These metrics need to specify what changes need to be made to be consistent with the science, when and how progress will be measured.

funding gap

However it is not just about money, funding is vital and is sorely lacking. The goal for 2023 was to raise $300 million for the adaptation fund, but at COP28 we have seen only $169 million in pledges, just 56% of the intended amount.

This is particularly worrying because just last month the UN Environment Program published its Adaptation Gap Report which calculates the gap between the world’s adaptation need and the amount of finance committed. It found that the difference is approximately $387 billion. This is 10-18 times the actual finance flows into the countries and 50% more than the previous estimate.

Given that emissions are still rising, it is ridiculous that adaptation spending is falling. If this adaptation funding does not match the increase in emissions we are headed for a humanitarian crisis. And customizable finance is great value for money. As Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley pointed out at Cop28, every $1 invested in adaptation saves $7 in losses and damages.

For example, small-scale family farms are particularly vulnerable and need to urgently scale up adaptation finance; 2.5 billion people depend on them for livelihood. They produce a third of the world’s food and half the calories consumed globally, but receive only 0.3% of climate finance.

America is stopping

The problem is that here in Dubai, rich countries, especially the US, are blocking progress on the adaptation playbook. To some extent this is understandable. It is rich, high-emitting countries like the US that need to contribute most to adaptation funds and take responsibility for the climate damage they have done and are continuing to do.

But these countries are playing with people’s lives by taking their steps back. Adaptation talks at Cop28 are important because we will not be able to reduce emissions fast enough and therefore need to really tackle the impacts of climate change. We cannot simply settle for vague and aspirational objectives, we need a concrete plan that outlines how adaptation will be implemented for those who need it most.

African countries are the biggest cheerleaders for adaptation. It is Africans who are facing the most damaging impacts of the climate crisis. It is no surprise that Africa’s chief negotiator in Dubai said that agreement on adaptation in Dubai was a matter of life and death.

Host country Cop28’s close ties to the fossil fuel industry obviously make for an easy story, but when it comes to whether this cop has done enough to help undermine the world’s climate, it’s But whether it provides strong language on a strong global response. The adaptation crisis will be the real test.

Mohammed Addo is the Founder and Director of Power Shift Africa

