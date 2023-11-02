Adaptation Gap Report 2023: World under-preparedness, under-investment, lack of planning

The Adaptation Gap Report 2023 released by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) states that the world is underprepared, underinvested and lacking the necessary planning, affecting us all. It warns that progress in adapting to climate change is slowing down rather than accelerating.

In Glasgow, Scotland, people take part in a demonstration for climate action led by youth climate activists and organized on the sidelines of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Photo credit: UNICEF/Howard Elwyn-Jones

UNEP says the recession spans finance, planning and implementation, with widespread impacts on loss and damage, especially for the most vulnerable.

financial gap

“Today’s report shows that the gap in adaptation funding is the highest it has ever been. The world must take action to close the adaptation gap and deliver climate justice,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, commenting on the report’s findings.

Updated adaptation costs for developing countries are estimated at $215 billion to $387 billion annually over this decade, reflecting higher estimates than previous studies, which are bound to increase significantly by 2050.

And the needs of developing countries are 10-18 times greater than the flow of public financing – 50 percent more than previously estimated.

pledges are over

Despite a pledge at COP26 in Glasgow to double adaptation finance assistance to about $40 billion per year by 2025, public multilateral and bilateral adaptation finance flows to developing countries declined by 15 percent in 2021 to about $21 billion.

Concurrently, the adaptation finance gap is now estimated at $194–366 billion per year.

costs will only increase

The report cites a recent study that indicates that the 55 most climate-sensitive economies have experienced more than $500 billion in losses and damages over the past two decades alone.

Costs are likely to increase rapidly in the coming decades, especially in the absence of strong mitigation and adaptation.

The new Loss and Damage Fund will be an important instrument for mobilizing resources, but issues remain, as the Fund will need to move towards more innovative financing mechanisms to reach the required scale of investment.

The UN chief believes one source of tax revenue could come from big emitters and polluters.

“The fossil fuel giants and their supporters helped create this mess; They must support those suffering as a result,” he said in his message, calling on governments to tax “the windfall profits of the fossil fuel industry,” and dedicate some of those funds to countries suffering losses and harms.

Reduce Now to Reduce Future Costs

The report’s authors advocate an ambitious adaptation: one that can enhance resilience, which is particularly important for low-income countries and disadvantaged groups, including women.

For example, every $1 billion investment in adaptation against coastal flooding reduces economic losses by $14 billion, while an investment of $16 billion per year in agriculture prevents an estimated 78 million people from facing hunger due to climate impacts. Or may help avoid long-term hunger.

finding innovative ways

The UNEP report identifies ways to increase financing, including domestic spending and international and private sector finance.

Additional ways include scaling up and optimizing finance for remittances, small and medium enterprises, shifting finance flows towards low-carbon and climate resilient development pathways, and reforming the global financial architecture.

The UN chief expanded on this point, saying, “Multilateral development banks should allocate at least fifty percent of climate finance to adaptation and use their businesses to mobilize more private finance to protect communities from climate extremes.” The model must be changed.”

COP28 must address ‘adaptation emergency’

“We need bold action to respond to the growing loss and damage resulting from climate extremes,” the UN chief said.

“All parties should operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28 this year. And we need new and early pledges to start the fund off on a strong footing.

“We are in an adaptation emergency. This is how we should work. And take action now to close the adaptation gap,” said the UN Secretary-General.

