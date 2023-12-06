Adani's next milestone plans $1.25 billion green arm loan

breadcrumb trail link

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group is set to highlight its plan to issue $1.25 billion of Adani Green Energy Ltd notes due next year.

Bloomberg News

Saikat Das and Abhinav Ramnarayan

Published Dec 06, 2023 • 3 min read

(Bloomberg) — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group is set to highlight its plans for Adani Green Energy Ltd.’s $1.25 billion note due next year.

The group, whose interests span from ports to solar power and coal, is expected to come up with the first blueprint for redeeming or rolling over its foreign bonds following serious fraud claims by shortseller Hindenburg Research. This is because the contractual documents of the two Adani Green securities require several months of advance notice. In one case, the last date for the refinance scheme is Friday.

“We are getting closer to the deadline where we would like to see a concrete and definitive plan,” said Abhishek Dangra, Singapore-based infrastructure analyst at S&P Global.

While there has been no suggestion that Adani will miss deadlines and the group will not meet pre-paid debt this year, its finances are at risk after Hindenburg’s allegations of wrongdoing raised its dollar bond yields. Is being investigated. According to the chief financial officer, Adani is dependent on the global market to raise 80% of its debt. The group denied all of Hindenburg’s claims and called them “bogus”.

The group and its bankers have begun exploratory talks about financing plans, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. He said the group was exploring several options for the Adani Green bonds due 2024, such as refinancing them with new notes or taking out a loan.

The first note due 2024 is that of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, while the debt issued by Green matures on September 8. That bond is required to submit a roadmap nine months before the maturity date. That’s on Friday.

The securities sold by Green and its subsidiaries on Dec. 10 are required to submit a financing plan to noteholders at least 12 months and a day before the due date, according to the offering circular seen by Bloomberg. That deadline will be on Saturday.

When Bloomberg asked about plans to mature bonds and whether investors were informed about them, an Adani spokesperson responded. The representative also did not comment on the talks with bankers.

While S&P does not rate Adani Green, it does rate December 2024 debt issued by its subsidiaries under the Adani Green Restricted Group 1 umbrella. Analyst Dangra said the Ports business has enough liquidity and healthy cash flow to redeem its 2024 bonds with its own funds.

Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh had already informed about the group’s objectives at an event in Mumbai on December 1 that Adani Green will be one of the companies to issue dollar bonds next year. Singh said the group will also deploy funds to repay that unit’s bonds maturing in September and December next year, potentially in July, to avoid prepayment penalties.

He also told reporters on Friday that the Adani Green December bonds “are the ones we need to refinance.” Asked about the September bonds, he said without elaborating that a refinancing plan was announced in July.

Adani Ports’ debt will be repaid “from its cash”, he said.

A company spokesperson did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for clarification on the CFO’s comments, including details of the refinancing plan announced in July.

After being forced to halt a $2.5 billion share sale as a result of fraud and malfeasance allegations leveled by Hindenburg Research in late January, Adani and his lieutenants have tried to burnish their image as reliable borrowers.

He prepaid the debt, held personal meetings from Hong Kong to London to reassure investors and spent millions of dollars buying back the debt of units including Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Adani Ports.

Adani successfully refinanced debt to buy Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd., and it also raised new equity capital from GQG Partners LLC.

Just this week, Adani Green Energy raised $1.4 billion in debt for a renewable energy project in Gujarat. On this news, its shares increased by a record 20% in a single day.

“The group has demonstrated access to equity funding,” Dangra said. “We have seen external lenders increasing credit limits. Now we have to look at access to capital markets – that is the next step.

-Ameya Karve, with assistance from PR Sanjay and Andrew Monahan.

