Adani plans to expand overseas port empire after US funding

Bloomberg News

PR Sanjay and Chris

Published on November 12, 2023

Karan Adani, centre, at the Waste Container Terminal Project in Colombo on November 8. Photo: Thilina Kaluthotage / Photographer: Thilina Kaluthotage

(Bloomberg) — Standing in front of Sri Lankan officials and U.S. diplomats at a five-star hotel in Colombo last week, Karan Adani boasted of recent funding by the U.S. government for a port terminal being developed by his family group. The $553 million financing deal was a “reaffirmation”. By the international community.

The announcement is a welcome relief for India’s Adani Group, which was hit by allegations of short-seller attacks and multiple corporate frauds against it this year. It also signaled Washington’s support for the port empire owned by Karan’s father and billionaire Gautam Adani – who is seen as a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – which could help curb China’s maritime influence in the Indian Ocean. Will do.

These waters account for more than one-third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two-thirds of oil shipments. Chakri Lokpriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai, called Adani’s port ambitions a “strategic” play to help India counter China’s ports stretching from Sri Lanka to Pakistan in its backyard.

Now Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., seen as the group’s crown jewel, is eyeing “opportunities in our neighboring countries,” the operator’s Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani told Bloomberg News in the Sri Lankan capital. He said these include potential ventures in Bangladesh as well as East African and Southeast Asian countries including Tanzania and Vietnam, adding to its existing Sri Lanka and Israel developments.

In a world that is “looking beyond China – this is really a Chinese-style expansion by Adani,” said Sanjeev Bhasin, director at Mumbai-based IIFL Securities Ltd.

‘long play’

The US funding through the Intentional Development Finance Corp for the Adani-led West Container Terminal in Colombo was a major boost to the Adani Group’s overseas expansion efforts after a tough few years.

The group put its plans to build a port in Myanmar on hold after the military coup. Last year, Adani faced protests and political criticism in Sri Lanka, with the company’s port and energy proposals being described as opaque projects pushed into the country by New Delhi. India’s main opposition party has said Modi uses the country’s diplomatic service to advance the interests of tycoons – allegations the government and Adani deny.

Read more: Asia’s richest man challenges China in support of Modi

But while Adani Ports is India’s largest operator – with a collection of 14 domestic terminals that can handle 600 million metric tons of capacity – it remains relatively small overseas. According to the US Council on Foreign Relations, it will need to grow several fold before it can challenge China’s broader sphere of influence, which is built on investment in more than 90 ports outside its borders, 13 of which have majority Chinese ownership. .

“Given that Beijing is so far ahead, it’s hard for Adani or anyone else to hold a candle to China’s infrastructure investment anytime in the near future,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington. ” “But Adani and his companies are playing a long game. “They are slowly but steadily looking to build new investment into South Asia and beyond.”

india focus

Gautam Adani has openly criticized China in the past, but the group’s focus is still firmly at home, where the billionaire is seen nurturing a long-standing friendship with Modi, who Publicly link their business plans to the economic objectives of the government.

Karan Adani said Adani Ports’ domestic business accounts for about 90% of the company’s revenue, adding that “this will remain the case even as we expand in India.” Last month a new Adani transshipment terminal was inaugurated in the southern state of Kerala, aimed at handling a larger share of international cargo.

“Business is booming, we’re just playing catch-up,” he said. “We are always short of capacity and this is hurting Indian business.”

His comments follow Modi’s outline in September for the Indian-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, part of which may pass through Adani’s port in Haifa, Israel. They also indicate the group is considering a new expansionary phrase after Hindenburg Research’s January broadside withdrew some plans to reassure investors.

Despite the US government loan package and recent investments in Adani’s green energy business such as TotalEnergies SE, it is too early to say whether “the doors to international finance will open for the Adani Group” as increased scrutiny remains on the group’s business practices, said Samantha Custer, director of policy analysis at adData at the William & Mary Global Research Institute.

In August, Adani Ports’ auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP resigned because it could not determine whether the business was fully complying with local laws, raising concerns over transactions between Adani Ports and the three entities. Adani said they were unrelated parties. Deloitte’s reasons for resignation “were not confirmed”, said the chairman of the company’s audit committee at the time.

Read more: Adani Ports appoints MSKA as auditor after Deloitte’s resignation

With global markets and financing conditions remaining tight, Adani Ports “may also face the challenge of raising funds to fuel expansion as the cost of debt is going to be higher,” Bhasin at IIFL Securities said.

‘Reputational risk’

Adani Ports shares fell 1.5% on Thursday after its quarterly net income rose 4% year-on-year to 17.48 billion rupees ($210 million), falling short of the average analyst estimate. But the firm’s “appears to have resilient growth potential” if the adoption of the new tax regime offsets the accounting write-off of Rs 4.55 billion, wrote Dennis Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Sanford C. Bernstein analysts Nikhil Niganiya and Anusha Madireddy in a report published on Friday also pointed to “strong” quarterly volume growth of 17% compared to the same quarter last year, with gross loans ending at Rs 498 billion. Fell to Rs 472 billion. of March. He said that actions taken to prevent leverage in the wake of the Hindenburg attack “may have been a blessing in disguise.”

“Adani’s business has proven remarkably resilient in the face of fraud allegations, and Adani himself is somewhat of a Teflon man,” Kugelman said. “Many investors, recognizing the size and clout of Adani’s businesses, have swallowed the reputational risks associated with doing business with them. The US is no exception in terms of waste container terminal investment.

Custer said that even as New Delhi seeks to compete with Beijing in infrastructure-led development in South Asia and Africa, it will be a “tough challenge” for players like Adani to disrupt the status quo. But there are signs that China is moving away from big bilateral infrastructure deals as many of the countries it financed fall into debt.

“We may be at a consequential inflection point,” Custer said. “If this trend continues, a gap could widen between the level of infrastructure projects that Beijing is willing to supply and what low- and middle-income countries demand, creating a window of opportunity for rival companies “

-With the help of Advaita Palepu.

