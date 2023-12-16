Adani 'Green Talks' supports 5 social impact startups – Asia Pacific Energetica India Magazine

Adani Group organized the third edition of ‘Green Talks’ here today. Founders of five startups presented their ideas at the event, which aims to provide a platform for social entrepreneurs to develop and bring their ideas to life.

‘Green Talks’ is a non-profit open platform that unites a global network of social enterprises that are driving widespread change to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2023 edition of the program provides a platform to entrepreneurs who are driving fundamental change in India through their innovative solutions aimed at the betterment of humanity.

Startups participating in this year’s event include Dwek Mobility Pvt Ltd, which has come up with a device that can be bolted on to any bicycle to convert it into an EV in minutes, and Haqdarshak, a social impact-focused technology Organization which is working in this direction. , To make access to government welfare schemes easy and transparent.

Other startups include Marut Drones, which makes smart drones that can be used in multiple agricultural applications from seed sowing to harvesting, OEnergy Solar, which is working towards making solar solutions affordable and accessible to all. Is. and PRESPL, which provides green and sustainable biomass solutions. The event was telecast live on YouTube and internal channels for Adani employees.

Speaking about the initiative, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said, “Today, an organization’s learning ability is its biggest differentiator. And the best way to learn about technology is to immerse yourself in the world of startups. Adani Group welcomes startups to use us as a sandbox to deploy their solutions. Courage is one of the values ​​of the Adani Group and we appreciate the courage shown by the youth in setting up startups. The entrepreneurial spirit is what drives him; This is what India needs. That is why there are so many unicorns in India and we need to celebrate it.”

Source: www.energetica-india.net

