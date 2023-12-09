Adani bond rebound helps erase short seller hit: Credit Weekly

(Bloomberg) — Last week’s rally was powerful enough to erase some losses on a series of dollar bonds linked to billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, with the debt falling after a short seller accused Adani-owned companies of fraud. Was.

The surge came as the group, which vehemently denies the allegations, raised $1.4 billion for a renewables project and an initial blueprint to refinance the solar-power unit’s $750 million bonds maturing in September. Published.

This was enough to send the market value of the group’s listed companies soaring by a massive $37.5 billion, while the notes of the corporation’s electricity and power transmission businesses are now a fair distance from their value levels before Hindenburg Research’s January report.

The rebound shows that the group, once described as “deeply overleveraged” by research firm CreditSights, is again finding support from investors. The group, whose operations range from cement to airports and coal mining, has yet to tap foreign bond markets since the January publication, which comes at a time when rapidly rising US interest rates have prompted calls by Asian companies to offshore. Issuance has been curbed.

Kamil Dimich, partner at London-based North of South Capital, said billionaire Adani “clearly has some big assets and he is clearly able to monetize them.” “They have certainly been helped by the underlying businesses becoming more profitable.”

The group’s units have about $7.5 billion of dollar notes outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. About $1.58 billion of those notes will be due next year, meaning the firm will be closely watching the amount it pays for the replacement debt. It has already successfully refinanced $3.5 billion worth of debt for the purchase of two cement companies.

As part of the road map for the green energy firm’s bonds, the firm said bankers will provide it with a $675 million funding letter of credit in respect of the notes and it will use the proceeds from the equity transaction to raise the funds.

“Adani group companies, especially in the infrastructure and green sectors, will outperform over the next three years as they are all backed by strong assets,” said Sanjeev Bhasin, director, IIFL Securities.

The company still faces hurdles in view of the short seller report. India’s Supreme Court set up a six-member panel in March to probe the regulatory failure, and also asked the local market regulator to investigate any manipulation in Adani shares. The outcome of the investigation conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India into allegations of impropriety and deficiencies in corporate governance is still pending.

Apart from probing the fall in Adani Group shares following the Hindenburg report, SEBI is probing whether there were violations of rules related to minimum public shareholding, related party transactions and manipulation of stock prices.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharon Chen said, “Adani Group has demonstrated that they can access funding despite governance concerns, and we believe it will continue to do so, including raising equity to cover these maturities.” There are levers to pull closer.” “As access to funding normalizes, we are also keeping an eye on the potential impact on companies’ investment momentum and leverage.”

In a sweeping series of actions, Moody’s this week downgraded China’s sovereign rating outlook to negative from stable. The decision reflects its belief that financial support will be provided to economically stressed local governments and state-owned enterprises, which the rating company says is “broadly negative for China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength.” “There will be a risk.”

Moody’s also downgraded its outlook on Hong Kong and Macau, citing signs of reduced autonomy of Hong Kong’s political and judiciary institutions following the implementation of the national security law. It also cut its outlook for some Chinese banks, insurers and local government financing vehicles.

Former cargo hauler Yellow Corp. agreed to sell its trucking terminals to more than 20 companies for $1.9 billion, a move that could end a long-running effort to revive the bankrupt company.

UBS Group AG will redeem $2.5 billion of additional Tier 1 bonds at the earliest possible date next month, aiming to reassure investors after a tumultuous year for the risky category of bank bonds.

The U.S. Supreme Court hinted at a possible split over Purdue Pharma LP’s $6 billion opioid settlement, as justices considered the Biden administration’s arguments that the deal unfairly protects members of the Sackler family that owns the company.

China Evergrande Group got a reprieve from signing a restructuring deal with creditors after a Hong Kong court again rejected a decision on whether the world’s most indebted property developer should be wound up.

The Bank of England has joined the growing list of policymakers and market participants concerned about the fast-growing $1.6 trillion private debt market.

Benjamin Fader-Ratner has joined Nexus Capital Management as a liquid credit trader, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Texas Capital Bank has hired Pierre Y. Chung to work in its loan and bond sales, trading and syndication group, a company representative said.

Ramirez & Co. has added Anthony Kinsey as senior vice president in its public finance division, according to a post announcing the move on LinkedIn.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. appoints Yu Chuan Sim as Head of Private Loan Distribution for Asia Pacific in the Debt Capital Markets Department

