Adam Scott hopes to ride the waves of the Atlantic Ocean to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championships

It’s been a decade since Adam Scott shot a then-course-record 64 to win the now-defunct Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. He was the defending Masters champion at the time and was on the verge of reaching world No. 1. This week, he returned to compete for the first time at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship and had plenty of reasons to do so.

“I think anytime you’re coming back to a place where you’ve had good results, there’s a positive atmosphere there, that’s for sure,” he said during a pre-tournament interview on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Scot, who hails from Australia and is preparing to play a few shows in his native land later this month, was late to the event. He appeared at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday for the official announcement of his role at Boston Common, one of six franchises of TGL, the new tech-focused sports franchise developed in partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports. The forward is the prime-time team golf league. With tour.

“I’m not really around the East Coast normally this time of year,” he said.

The other draw for the Scot is to end his more than three-year winless drought dating back to the 2020 Genesis Championship. Scott had a pedestrian season by his standards, recording four top-10 finishes in 18 starts. He has dropped from 72nd to 85th in the FedEx Cup standings, having played just once to date during the FedEx Cup Fall.

“Sitting on the couch at home isn’t going to get me results,” said the Scot, who is seeking a 15th Tour title. “I came here to try to win this golf tournament. I’ve been working on a lot of different things in my game and I’m trying to put it all together here this week.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Seamus Power hits his first shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

At only 21 square miles in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Bermuda isn’t a big island, but it loves its golf, with four championship golf courses and a few smaller courses. This gives Bermuda one of the highest ratios of golf courses to land area in the world. Port Royal was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., and plays to 6,828 yards, making it the island’s longest test but the shortest on the Tour.

Scott is happy with his driving this season, which allows him to take advantage of his length, and cites his putting as the strongest part of his game. He is working hard at trying to improve the part of his game that he sees as a glaring weakness.

“If we look at this year’s figures, my performance was the worst,” he said. “I think I was about 18th in strokes gained driving, so I didn’t feel too bad about it, but my iron play has been terrible this year. So I’ve been addressing that and I’ve made some equipment changes.” And, you know, I’m testing some of those things this week as well.

Still, the Scot enters the field this week as the second-highest ranked player in the world at No. 45 behind Lucas Glover (No. 31) and is the favorite in a field of 132 to hoist the trophy on Sunday.

“Many times in my career have I come in as favourites, world No. 1 or in good form with high expectations,” he said. “That’s the environment I like, that’s the environment I want to be in. If that happens this week that I think I’m the best player here, so that might help me perform a little bit better.

“I don’t fight pressure like that, you can lower that expectation a little bit.”

Asked if there was anything he was hoping to do different during his trip to the tropical paradise, Scott, an avid surfer, cited another reason he was excited to be back in Bermuda.

“Wherever I go during the year, getting into the ocean is what I miss the most,” he said. “And the water looks beautiful, so I can’t wait to get in the ocean.”

