Adam Reynolds’ shocking performance amid Reece Walsh and Ezra Mamm drama in Broncos

Adam Reynolds is doing his part to help the Broncos catch Reece Walsh and Ezra Mamme. Image: Getty

adam reynolds And Corey Oates is reportedly taking a pay cut at the Broncos so the club can retain some of its young stars Reece Walsh and Ezra Mame, According to news corporationReynolds is taking a cut from the $800,000 deal he was previously on, while Oates will be at significantly less money than before.

This means the club will be able to spend the cash in their efforts to re-sign players like Walsh and Mamme, who are integral to the Broncos’ future prospects. The club is said to be working on a new deal for 21-year-old fullback Walsh, which would make him the NRL’s newest million-dollar man.

Free Agent Frenzy: Every NRL player on the open market on November 1

‘No way’: Adin Fonua-Blake drops explosive news on Warriors

Chief reporter Peter Badel said in September: “Their retention campaign is going into overdrive. Of course they recently retained Payne Haas, they are about to extend Adam Reynolds and now they are making moves to retain their wonder boys Ezra Mamme and Reece Walsh.

“They have begun talks with their dynamic duo Walsh and Mamme to extend them beyond 2024. At the moment Reece Walsh, like Ezra Mamme, is out of contract at the end of next year, but the Broncos say the pair are looking for somewhere Not going.

“I heard they are looking at potentially extending package deals worth $5 million, at least three years for each of these players. Reece Walsh could potentially become a $1 million player… and Ezra Mamm could make over $700,000 per season. I have been told that these deals will be done after the final but I don’t think they will go to the open market.

Walsh’s deal for 2023 sees him receive approximately $450,000, while Mame reportedly receives approximately $250,000. Both are considering significant upgrades to their next contracts, meaning the Broncos will have to find money somewhere.

Oatesei has to be admired.

His only chance of survival is if others get hurt.

He’ll definitely get a better deal elsewhere. Yes – not as good as it once was but it doesn’t suck either. – Ben (@orca_chaser) 2 November 2023

Wendell Saylor’s concerns over big-money Broncos deals

Last month, club legends Wendell Saylor expressed his concern About Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan being handed big-money deals, which Walsh and Mamm would have to follow. “I like Ezra but look, it’s a big dollar,” he said. “I was just talking about paying Reece Walsh a million dollars a few months ago.

the story continues

“So if you’re paying him a million dollars, you’re paying Payne Haas a million dollars… you’re heavy, something’s got to be done.”

Journalist Phil Rothfield had earlier announced this Reynolds should consider retiring So the Broncos will have enough money to retain their young guns. “What Adam Reynolds showed me last night (in the NRL grand final) is he’s looking for a contract extension beyond next year to 2025,” he said.

“What I saw last night, I would love to see him play next year and uproot stumps again. The Broncos can’t really afford to give him any more because they have to keep Reece Walsh and Ezra Mamm.”

Adam Reynolds and the Brisbane Broncos suffered a shock defeat to the Panthers in the NRL Grand Final. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The fact he is willing to take a pay cut shows how grateful Reynolds is to the Broncos for giving him a chance when the Rabbitohs were unwilling to stick with him long-term. “I was in the South my whole life and I didn’t know anything different, so until you get out of one organization and find another organization you don’t realize what the other side is,” Reynolds said last month. What is.”

“I thought South Sydney was for me, but I’m grateful for the opportunity the club has given me in Brisbane, and I’ve fallen deeply in love with the club. It’s a good love story.”

Sign up for our newsletter And score the week’s biggest sports stories.

yahoo australia

Source: au.sports.yahoo.com