Local Entrepreneurship Development Association ADAA received the Award of Excellence for supporting local entrepreneurship from the Brasov Chamber of Commerce and Industry within the national top of Brasov companies.

“Entrepreneurship is the engine that drives economic and social progress, and each of us has contributed to building this vibrant and prosperous business community. At a time when we are witnessing rapid change and continued challenges, it is important to recognize and celebrate those partner organizations, firms and institutions that have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to supporting local entrepreneurship”, ADAA President Andrea Negru Said.

“In Brasov, we saw a remarkable collaboration between companies, educational institutions, local authorities, employer and partner organisations, local public administrations and other interested parties. This synergy has not only contributed to economic growth but also to the creation of an environment conducive to innovation and creativity. We saw examples of companies that were actively involved in community projects, that invested in education and local development, and that supported youth entrepreneurial initiatives. National project run by ADAA in Brasov <आर्थिक विकास और व्यवसाय वृद्धि के लिए वित्तीय शिक्षा>was proof that partnership, support and mutual trust are the defining elements of a network of success”, says Andrea Negru.

The Excellence in Supporting Domestic Entrepreneurship Award recognizes not only the success, but also the positive impact NGOs have on the community.

The President of ADAA congratulated all the companies for their outstanding achievements and encouraged them to remain engines of innovation, growth and support of local entrepreneurship. “Together, we can build a more prosperous and brighter future for Brasov and the entire national economy,” said Andrea Negru.

Post Views: 1,099

Source: www.thediplomat.ro