ADA Price Surges More Than 35% In Just A Few Days, Can Bulls Drive Cardano To $1?

Cardano (ADA) is gaining momentum above the $0.60 resistance. ADA could rise further if there is a clear move above the $0.685 and $0.700 resistance levels.

ADA price is rising above the pivot level at $0.600.

The price is trading above $0.620 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.6020 on the 4-hour chart of the ADA/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may rise to the $0.800 level or even $1.00 in the coming weeks.

Cardano price starts a new rise

After forming a base above the $0.500 level, Cardano started a steady rise. The $0.550 and $0.600 resistance levels were broken, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

ADA broke several hurdles and even rose above $0.680. A new multi-week high was formed near $0.6802 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the 23.3% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.5220 to high at $0.6802.

ADA is now trading above $0.500 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.6020 on the 4-hour chart of the ADA/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.5220 to high at $0.6802.

Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.660 area. The first resistance is near $0.685. The next major resistance could be $0.700. If there is a close above the $0.700 resistance, the price could start a strong uptrend. In the mentioned case, the price may move towards the $0.80 area. Any further gains may require a move towards $1.00.

Are Dips Limited ADA?

If Cardano price fails to climb above the $0.685 resistance, it may start a decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $0.6200 level.

The next major support is near the $0.600 level and the trend line. A drop below the $0.600 level could open the doors to a test of $0.5550. The next major support is near the $0.5220 level.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for ADA/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.620, $0.600, and $0.555.

Key resistance levels – $0.685, $0.700, and $0.800.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com