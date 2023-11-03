ADA Price Prediction – 10% Up in Two Days, Bulls Target $0.35

Cardano (ADA) started a new rise above the $0.30 resistance. ADA is outperforming Bitcoin and may aim to move towards the $0.35 resistance.

ADA price strengthened again to rise above the $0.265 and $0.280 levels against the US Dollar.

The price is trading above $0.30 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.3050 on the 4-hour chart of the ADA/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair should remain above the $0.308 support to start a fresh rise in the near term.

Cardano price strengthened

After some swing moves, Cardano was able to gain strength to move above the $0.28 resistance. It rose above the $0.30 resistance to move into the positive zone. It is up more than 10% in two days and is outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A new multi-week high was formed near $0.3295 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor correction below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $0.2847 to high $0.3295.

ADA is now trading above $0.30 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.3050 on the 4-hour chart of the ADA/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.2847 to high at $0.3295.

Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.3280 area. The first resistance is near $0.332. The next major resistance could be $0.350. If there is a close above the $0.350 resistance, the price could extend its rally. In the mentioned case, the price may move towards the $0.385 resistance zone.

Are dipps supported in ADA?

If Cardano price fails to climb above the $0.328 resistance, it may continue to decline. On the downside, immediate support is near $0.310 levels.

The next major support is near the $0.308 level and the trend line. A break below the $0.308 level could open the door for a sharp fresh decline towards $0.285. The next major support is near the $0.274 level.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for ADA/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.310, $0.308, and $0.285.

Key resistance levels – $0.328, $0.332, and $0.350.

source: www.newsbtc.com