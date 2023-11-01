ADA price dropped a massive 6% yesterday after failing to hold above $0.30. As a result, the ninth-ranked crypto is now trading at $0.29.

The main reason for the short-term price decline is inactive whales bringing their coins back into circulation.

On the other hand, traders are focusing their attention on alternative projects capable of giving higher returns.

Notably, Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) continues to climb after raising $2.9 million, reaching the current price point with only one day left.

Cardano plunges as dormant whales start floating coins

ADA fell 6% after briefly breaking $0.3 yesterday, sending the price down to the current $0.29 level.

According to analytics firm Santiment, the recent selloff was driven by Cardano whales moving inactive coins, which was the largest day of moving inactive coins in a year and a half.

On-chain data trackers showed that addresses holding between 100,000 and 10 million ADA are putting their inactive coins back into circulation, reaching their highest level since April 2022;

Despite the inactive coin movement, the analytics firm also said that new whales have accumulated approximately 43.71 million ADA in just two weeks, indicating massive accumulation from new whales and demonstrating new investor confidence.

ADA Price Analysis: Can Cardano bounce off the .382 Fibonacci and then break $0.3?

So, where is support for Cardano headed from?

The cryptocurrency has been in a downtrend since bouncing off $0.24 support in late October, rising 26% during this period to reach a high of $0.305 yesterday.

Unfortunately, the rise above $0.3 was short-lived, and ADA has since fallen back below that level, currently trading at $0.29;

Looking ahead, if the bears continue to drag ADA down, the first support level lies at $0.28, which provides a short-term .382 Fibonacci retracement.

This is followed by support at $0.272 (.5 Fib), $0.264 (.618 Fib), and $0.25.

On the other hand, if ADA can bounce off the $0.28 support and break above $0.3, the first resistance is expected at $0.323 (1.272 Fib Extension).

This is followed by $0.33, $0.346, $0.357 (bearish .786 Fib and July high-day close), and $0.37 (bearish .886 Fib).

Traders support Bitcoin Minetrix as a potential high-return option

While ADA is experiencing a small retracement, alternative stake-to-mine project Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) continues to rise as investors rush to get into positions they believe have significantly more upside. Short-term returns are likely.

Bitcoin Minetrix has raised $2.9 million in just one month, which shows increased investor confidence in the project.

The project is a stake-to-mine ecosystem that enables everyday users to start mining Bitcoin instantly through a decentralized cloud mining platform.

The new stake-to-mine concept marks the beginning of centralized cloud mining, eliminating third-party mining scams by putting control in the hands of miners.

Cloud mining lets anyone mine Bitcoin without owning or maintaining expensive mining machines.

However, today’s centralized services often lock users into long-term contracts and deprive miners of earnings.

Bitcoin Minetrix intends to revolutionize the sector through its token ecosystem ahead of the next Bitcoin block halving.

Users simply buy and stake BTCMTX tokens to earn mining credits.

Non-transferable ERC-20 mining credits can be burned in exchange for time on the Bitcoin Minetrix mining service.

As a result, Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​decentralizing cloud mining, making it transparent and trustworthy.

Users staking their BTCMTX are also earning 200% APY, doubling earnings through staking and mining;

Smart contracts automatically allocate mining returns to users, ensuring that all earnings are credited to miners’ accounts.

CoinAssault has audited smart contracts, providing additional protection for investors.

Furthermore, BTCMTX can be staked and sold at any time, providing complete flexibility.

Given the fast surge toward $3 million in fundraising, it is clear that early adopters are supporting Bitcoin Minetrix as a disruptive technology in the cloud mining sector.

Famous analysts like Michael Wrubel with 300K subscribers on YouTube are incredibly excited about the project. Additionally, Jack Humphries and Jacob Bury have also predicted 10x returns after the IEO.

Bitcoin Minetrix can currently be bought for $0.0113, but the price is about to rise in 24 hours, which means your chances of getting a position at the lowest price are decreasing.

Overall, with incredible support from investors, innovative stake-to-mine concept, and credibility given by notable influencers, Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​poised for a great launch following its presale.

