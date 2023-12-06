December 6, 2023
ADA Price Claims $0.40 and Recovery Could Soon Turn Bullish


Cardano (ADA) is gaining momentum above the $0.40 resistance. ADA could gain momentum if there is a clear move above the $0.432 and $0.450 resistance levels.

  • ADA price is rising above the pivot level at $0.400.
  • The price is trading above $0.415 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.410 on the 4-hour chart of the ADA/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair may accelerate to the $0.500 level or even $0.550.

Cardano price starts rising continuously

After forming a base above the $0.3750 level, Cardano started a steady rise. The $0.388 and $0.400 resistance levels were broken, but ADA lagged behind Bitcoin and Ethereum in momentum.

The price even climbed above the $0.420 resistance. A high was formed near $0.4293 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.3% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from low $0.3715 to high $0.4293.

ADA is now trading above $0.415 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.410 on the 4-hour chart of the ADA/USD pair.

Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.4250 area. The first resistance is near $0.432. The next major resistance could be $0.450. If there is a close above the $0.450 resistance, the price could start a strong uptrend. In the mentioned case, the price may move towards the $0.50 area. Any further gains may require a move towards $0.550.

Are dipps supported in ADA?

If Cardano price fails to climb above the $0.432 resistance, it may start a decline. On the downside, immediate support is near $0.4150 levels.

The next major support is near the $0.410 level and the trend line. A drop below the $0.410 level could open the doors to a test of $0.388. The next major support is near the $0.372 level.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for ADA/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.415, $0.410, and $0.388.

Key resistance levels – $0.432, $0.450, and $0.500.

source: www.newsbtc.com

