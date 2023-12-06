Carbon data providers and exchanges collaborate to launch a standardized contract of high-class carbon credits to boost quality in the market.

The credits will be available for trading on ACX’s exchange.

This is the first step in the partnership as both companies work together to bring more transparency and improve accessibility to carbon credit trading.

ABU DHABI, UAE and SINGAPORE and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ACX, the leading environmental markets exchange, partners with Silveira, a leading carbon data provider, to develop the first standardized contract of high-quality carbon credits. Is of. Available for trading on the A-AAA rated ACX exchange.

(PRNewsPhoto/ACX (AirCarbon Exchange))

Buying carbon credits, which fund projects such as protecting rainforests around the world from deforestation or degradation, is one of the most established and scalable ways to channel finance for effective climate outcomes. ACX’s Silveira ‘A’ Nature Tone (SAN) contract accepts carbon credits only from Silveira’s highest rated projects – A and above (AA and AAA) with co-benefit scores of three and above – giving buyers confidence Assures that they are investing in high credit environmental integrity. Furthermore, the contract ensures that projects comply with social and environmental safeguards, reducing complexities and simplifying decision making in the business process. The nature-based carbon credits will be from REDD+, afforestation, reforestation and restoration (ARR), and improved forest management (IFM) projects of all vintages.

This partnership comes at an important juncture for carbon credits. As the goal of net zero moves closer, carbon markets are poised for significant growth, with some estimating it to reach $250 billion by 2030. However, investors need strong, undisputed information and accurate impact assessments about these carbon credits. This standardized contract is the first of its kind, providing buyers with a scalable way to access high-quality carbon credits. Evaluated based on Silveira’s rigorous project assessment methods and cutting-edge technology and hosted by a secure and regulated exchange, buyers can direct more funding to projects with maximum climate impact.

This collaboration is the first step in a partnership between the two companies to create innovative solutions that increase transparency and simplify carbon trading.

Sam Gill, Co-Founder and President of Silveirasaid, “Exchanges like ACX have an important role in providing more robust data and information to investors at the decision-making point to ensure the effectiveness of climate action investments and to measure and benchmark progress against net zero targets. Together “We can build a more transparent, understandable and high-quality voluntary carbon market that drives real climate impact.”

Wei Mei Hum, global head of environmental products at ACXsaid, “We have noticed that the market has been searching for ‘high quality carbon credits’ for more than two years, but a practical way to identify such credits has not been available to most buyers, let alone those with particular expertise or access. In-depth information on projects excluding “We hope the SAN contract will really drive the scale of high-quality VCM.”

About Silvera

Silveira is a leading carbon data provider on a mission to encourage investment in real climate action. To help organizations ensure they are making the most effective investments toward net zero, we build software that independently and accurately automates the assessment of carbon projects that capture emissions. Are there, remove or avoid them. With Silveira’s data and tools, businesses and governments can confidently invest, benchmark, deliver, and report on real climate impact. Co-founded in 2020 by Dr. Alistair Furey and Sam Gill, the company is headquartered in London with additional offices in Belgrade and New York. To date, Silveira has raised over $96 million from investors such as Balderton Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, LocalGlobe, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more here www.sylvera.com ,

About ACX Group:

ACX Group, comprising ACX Abu Dhabi (ACX Limited) and ACX Singapore (AirCarbon Pte. Ltd.), which operate environmental market platforms in Abu Dhabi and Singapore respectively, caters to corporates, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. We do. ACX Group provides participants with efficient and transparent trading platforms that are user-friendly, seamless and offer the lowest transaction fees in the market. Leveraging distributed ledger technology, ACX Group facilitates and accelerates the growth of environmental product markets to align with global ambitions to achieve net zero.

ACX Group is proud to be a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), further enhancing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices for carbon and other environmental products. ACX Group has received international recognition as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance’s prestigious Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023), strengthening its position as a leader in the industry Is.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.acx.net.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acx-and-sylvera-partner-to-broaden-access-to-high-quality-carbon-credit-investment-and -trading-302006087.html

Source ACX (AirCarbon Exchange)

Source: www.bing.com