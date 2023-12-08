Actually, Sweden will not agree to Tesla's demand for license plates

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s electric car company has suffered a reversal of fortunes in its ongoing battle with Swedish labor unions. Turns out, Teslas Will not done Getting a license plate in a Nordic country – at least, not for the foreseeable future.

Tesla has been in deep tension with Scandinavia’s unions after failing to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with a group of Swedish mechanics in October. Those mechanics, who are part of IF Metall, a major Swedish union, went on strike, prompting other regional labor unions to support their effort. Recently, employees of Sweden’s post office, Postnord, stopped giving license plates to Tesla in solidarity with the striking workers.

Predictably, Tesla’s response to this action was to sue the Swedish government. This prompted a Swedish court last week to rule that the Swedish Transport Agency, the parent agency of Sweden’s post office, was obliged to give the license plates to the EV company. However, The Guardian now reports that those license plates will not have to be distributed – at least not for now. The Swedish court decided that PostNord employees should not be forced to distribute license plates if they did not want to. As The Guardian reports, this latest decision is an “interim decision” that will remain in effect until a “final decision” is made.

PostNord’s cessation of Tesla license plate deliveries has made things difficult for the electric vehicle company, and other Swedish workers – including electricians, dock workers, cleaners and drivers – have also left (or threatened to leave) the company. Giving) if the company fails to negotiate with the mechanics. Tesla’s organized labor problem also appears to be spreading. Workers in Denmark and Norway have also started taking action against the car company in a show of solidarity. This makes it even more ironic that, in a recent interview, Elon admitted: “I disagree with the idea of ​​unions.” Apparently, the feeling is mutual.

