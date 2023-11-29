Actual raises $3.85 million to help crypto companies better manage their bills techcrunch

Actual, a company that aims to help crypto startups manage their money, has raised $3.85 million in seed funding at a $15 million post-money valuation, company co-founder and CEO Atikh Bana exclusively told TechCrunch.

“At a high level, ActualCrypto is a better way to manage invoices and bills,” Bana said. “It’s like a real accounts payable automation process for digital assets.”

The round was co-led by Third Prime and IDEO and included investors such as Alchemy Ventures, OrangeDAO, Soma Capital, Messari founder Ryan Selkis, Niamh founder Prajit Nanu, and others. It said the capital will be used to help the company achieve product-market fit and grow its business and team.

Actual was co-founded by Bana, Issa Hassan and Mohammadek Mohammed. Bana and Mohammed have backgrounds in product development from their time at Stripe, while Hassan previously worked as a software engineer at Google. “One of the earliest ideas we thought about was how can we become the future of payments for B2B,” Bana said.

Most accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) automation processes are tailored for businesses that are in the traditional financial world as opposed to the crypto space, Bana said. “We wanted to build something into Web3 and address the problems and fragmentation – and there’s really an opportunity to help bring standards and processes to financial operations in Web3.”

While there are many Web3 finance-focused startups on the market like Bitwave or crypto, Actual intends to differentiate itself by focusing on “breadth versus depth,” Bana said. “It’s the same thing when you try to be an accounting product.” [an accounts] You are leaving yourself very vulnerable in terms of product payables and receivables. So we really want to be diligent about creating a proper device that hits the pain points.

The founders created an automation process for AR and AP of fiat and digital assets to “make sure things get paid on time, you’re not overpaying things or paying from the wrong wallet , or malicious invoices not being paid, things like that,” Bana said.

The financial operating system is in its beta phase and is being tested globally by “Basic Web 3 organizations” ranging from Series A startups to companies that simply need a proper financial operations system.

Some of its features focus on reducing fraud and spam by paying the correct vendor or crypto wallet address, monitoring and approving invoices, syncing crypto invoices and payments to QuickBooks or Xero.

Actual’s long-term goal is to “be able to do payments better” and consider “what it would look like to build a network of exchanges around the world to help with the first and last mile for crypto transactions, where you can access Offramp. Can do,” Bana said. “A few different nuances that make digital assets feel like fiat – the big idea here is to make it feel like it’s being done today, but faster and better.”

