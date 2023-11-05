Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s viral video is actually AI deepfake

Screenshots of Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video (left) and real video (right) , [+] Instagram. Twitter/Instagram

A viral video showing actress Rashmika Mandanna boarding a lift has been revealed to be a deepfake. The video looks extremely convincing to the average social media consumer, but if you look closely there are some telltale signs of fakeness.

The deepfake video has been viewed millions of times, with the former garnering at least 2.4 million views on the social media platform X. known as twitter, Abhishek Kumar, a journalist from India, traced the origins of the fake video and called for new “legal and regulatory” frameworks to deal with fake images online.

The original video was posted on Instagram on October 8 and features a woman named Zara Patel. There is no evidence that Patel was involved in creating the deepfake version of the video. It’s unclear who created the fake version or why they did it, but celebrities from several different industries have had their fake videos seen in recent years.

As you can see, both the fake and real versions of the video are side-by-side, with Patel’s face visible at the beginning of both.

Screenshots of the deepfake video (left) and the real video (right), both showing the original , [+] Woman’s face before entering the elevator. Twitter/Instagram

But after about a second, the face turns to Rashmika Mandanna, a popular actress in Indian cinema who first gained praise in 2016 and won several awards.

Screenshots of the deepfake video (left) and the real video (right) Twitter/Instagram

And while the fakery may seem obvious when two videos are played together, when viewed immediately in someone’s social media feed it is not at all obvious that the deepfake is artificial. After all, humans aren’t designed to be suspicious of every picture and video we see. Being constantly alert to fake images can be mentally exhausting and is the opposite of why people use social media in the first place – as a way to relax and take in media from around the world.

There have always been fake images on the internet, but the rise of deepfake videos has been a real problem in recent years. Deepfake tools allow almost anyone to create believable videos using someone else’s face and putting them in situations they have never actually experienced. In form of wall street journal An investigation has been launched after students at a New Jersey high school created fake nude photos of fellow students with AI-assisted technology, according to reports last week.

But even the relatively mundane fakeries that now flood websites like X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram pose a real problem for our ability to trust what our eyes see. And with the 2024 presidential election just a year away, political fraud is likely to increase, particularly with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump adopting AI images of himself on Truth Social.

Then again, counterfeiting is nothing new and has been around since before the internet. A famous photo of Teddy Roosevelt riding a moose was first taken in 1912 and it still fools Internet users today. But the tools to create fake images are advancing at a rapid pace. You really can’t even believe your lying eyes these days.