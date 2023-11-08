Actors’ Equity and Broadway League reach agreement on non-union ‘Waitress’ tour

The Broadway League and Actors’ Equity have reached a settlement over a grievance filed related to a non-union touring production. Waitress.

The agreement sees 22 actors and stage managers receive a monetary settlement who were part of the tour, which ends in June 2022. In return, Actors’ Equity withdrew the double-breasting complaint it filed against NAMCO, the producer of the Broadway production, according to a communication sent to members. Waitress, Based on the 2007 film and with a score by Sara Bareilles, it ran on Broadway from 2016 to 2020 and from September to December 2021.

Actors’ Equity and the Broadway League declined to comment on the specifics of the deal other than issuing a joint statement.

“Actors Equity Association and The Broadway League are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement of the complaint filed by Actors Equity Association in May, 2022 regarding the most recent tour of the musical Waitress. The statement said the agreement is an amicable proposal recognizing the interests of all parties, including producers, actors and stage managers, given the unique circumstances regarding this production.

The actors’ and stage managers’ union had filed a complaint against production company NAMCO in May 2022 Waitress On Broadway, in May 2022. The two-pronged complaint was aimed at the fact that a union tour and a non-union tour of the same music were on the road at the same time, with the union arguing that there was no difference between the two versions.

There may be two versions because NAMCO, or the rights holder, may license non-Equity rights to a non-Equity touring producer, such as Networks Presentations. NAMCO’s producers, Barry and Fran Wiesler, who are members of the Broadway League, will only be able to produce Equity touring productions.

In May, Actors Equity said it believed it would enter arbitration over this and argue for retroactive salary, pension and 401K payments for non-union members. Waitress The Tour, which paid about one third less per week and did not provide the same benefits as the Union Tour.

The union originally sought to represent stagehands and actors on non-union tours. However, Actors’ Equity ran into issues over time, as there was a possibility that a union election might occur after the tour ended in June.

Gabriela Marzetta, who played Don, one of the lead roles on the non-union tour, said she was grateful for the settlement, which she said “wasn’t a huge amount” but “it was a small “Not even a small amount,” but he said he thinks it could have been larger, given the difference between non-equity and equity pay.

He said that the non-union tour, which he also argued was the same show as the Equity tour, faced several unique challenges, including members leaving to join union productions and seeking more money and Making profit was involved. Additionally, the tour members were coping with increasing the Omicron version on the road, as well as moving cities more frequently and working on smaller-sized sets.

Alvie Ellis, who played swing on the tour, said that news of the settlement came as “a bit of a surprise” given the amount of time that had passed, but he saw it as an acknowledgment of the difficulties that had been faced. ,

“I’m glad a conclusion has been reached,” he said.

