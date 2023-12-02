Actor Danny Trejo encourages CSUN students to help others – SCVNews.com

When Danny Trejo was released from prison in 1969 for crimes including armed robbery and drug dealing, and before becoming one of today’s most recognizable actors, he returned to the neighborhood where he grew up and committed burglary. of.

One day, he saw an old woman taking out her garbage, and she seemed to be struggling. Trejo came over to help her but she watched in fear before yelling at him in Spanish. She knew who he was and what he did. He felt proud after helping him.

Once he experienced this selfless act, he wanted to continue helping people. He attributes his professional success to these works.

“Anything good that has happened to me is a direct result of helping someone else,” Trejo said.

On Nov. 16, hundreds of people packed the University Student Union Northridge Center at California State University, Northridge, eager to hear Danny Trejo, an entrepreneur and actor best known for his roles in “Machete,” “From Dusk Till Dawn” and “Spy.” Known for films like “Kids”. ,

At this year’s Associated Students Big Lecture, Trejo recalled his upbringing and actions surrounding narcotics and robbery, and he stressed to his CSUN audience the importance of kindness and helping others.

“My entire life has been dedicated to helping other people. That’s how I get through the day,” Trejo said.

Trejo, 79, spent most of his childhood in Los Angeles. He grew up with 11 aunts and uncles on his paternal side, but he was closest to his youngest brother Gilbert, who was 6 years older than him.

When Gilbert was 14, he started smoking marijuana, which led to Trejo’s addiction when he was only eight years old. It was easily accessible, he said, because at that time, in the 1950s, all they had to do was grow it in their backyards. Trejo became addicted to heroin as a teenager. This path led him to selling drugs, which sometimes resulted in him being in and out of detention camps, juvenile halls, and prisons for violent crimes. In 1968, he became sober after participating in a 12-step recovery program.

After his release he began working with Western Pacific Med Corp in 1969, helping heroin addicts detox, which he still continues to do. In the 1980s, the man he was sponsoring asked to meet Trejo at his job – on the set of the movie “Runaway Train.” Someone working on the film recognized him as the 1966 lightweight boxing champion at San Quentin State Prison. Director Andrei Konchalovsky hired him to play Eric Roberts’ opponent in a boxing scene, which launched his acting career.

“My life changed. Suddenly I could work two days and earn as much money as my father used to earn in a month,” he said.

Many students in the audience wanted to hear how he got his start. CSUN student Estefany Lopez first saw Trejo in “Spy Kids.” She was curious to know more about his upbringing and how he got to where he is today.

“I’m really happy that us students got this opportunity,” Lopez said.

Trejo turned his big break into an incredibly prolific acting career. He is also an entrepreneur, with restaurants around Los Angeles bearing his name and face.

Despite all his successes, Trejo never lost his dedication to helping others.

“What have you done for anyone?” Trejo said. “The guy sitting next to you, your neighbor…check on them.”

Source: scvnews.com