Actor auctions off dinner with him at charity fundraiser

Christopher Biggins auctioned his dinner for six at a charity fundraiser for £1,500.

This was one of many awards given out at a Diwali dinner dance held at the Phyllis Court Club in Henley, which raised £41,500 for the HOPE Foundation, which supports children in Kolkata.

The actor also announced a surprise £10,000 donation from the Michael Josephson Charity Ball, which he attended in Manchester a week earlier.

Guests dressed in colorful Indian attire and enjoyed drinks and food before hearing speeches from the charity’s trustees.

Biggins, who is an ambassador for the foundation, said: “Hope is a fantastic title for our charity. “We take children off the streets, care for them, educate them, feed them and give them hope.”

He visited Kolkata in 2013 to see the charity’s work first-hand.

Biggins said: “Kids spend all day at the dump, going through this horrible, dirty garbage to find bits of silver paper, little bits of nothing really, just to earn a few pennies to survive that day.

“A lot of children become crippled because if they don’t have an arm or a leg or anything it is better for them to beg on the streets. What they do is very terrible and horrifying.

“But we can help. We give them hope because unfortunately the people of India who could have given them hope don’t because they are more interested in flying to the moon for some unknown reason.”

The charity was founded in Ireland in 1999 by Maureen Forrest after returning from a trip to India

Henley trustee Shiuli Davies said: “She went to Kolkata and saw the tragic situation of street children and decided she was going to do something about it. After that he never looked back.”

Today the charity has 12 protection homes for street-related children as well as young mothers and children, survivors of violent and sexual abuse, children of sex workers and children living with HIV.

The charity also runs education programs and provides vocational training and has an emergency response unit.

Mrs Davis, who was born and brought up in Kolkata. Said: “Hope means a lot to me. It ignited everything in my DNA.

“Charity basically spoke to me. I’m completely invested in it.

“I have met many entrepreneurs and they all are from business and have earned their money, but for me, the real entrepreneurs in life are the street children of Kolkata.

“When they wake up in the morning hungry and cold, perhaps abandoned by their parents or forced to do other work like cleaning or prostitution, they have to make this decision.

“They have to decide whether to beg, steal or pick up garbage that day.”

Ms Davis thanked Biggins and entrepreneur and philanthropist Reza Bayad, who is also an ambassador for the charity.

She said: “I am always very grateful because without you promoting HOPE, especially in the UK, we would not be in the position we are in now.

“I have to say a special thank you to all our supporters.”

Maura Lennon, joint executive of HOPE, who flew from Ireland to attend the event, said: “You can read the literature, but to be honest, you really have to be there on the ground, on the streets, in the slums… you Know, it belongs to your nails.

“Every one of your senses is attacked and it is a challenge physically and psychologically but it is still an incredible experience.

“These children are very traumatized. Imagine a three, four or five-year-old child abandoned on the streets of Henley, or London, with nothing to eat, with no means of survival.

“This is not right and this is where hope steps in.

“I am always amazed and proud of our team in Kolkata as we have over 550 Indian employees implementing our programs. They are the real heroes – we are slaves on this side. They are highly professional, qualified, educated people, doctors, nurses, teachers, social workers, psychologists and counselors.

“They are wonderful people and they keep the show on the road. We are very proud of them.”

Dinner for six with Biggins at The Ivy in Marlow was won by David Lewis.

Other auction prizes included golf weekends in Northumbria and Ireland, a Copas Turkey, a week’s holiday in Portugal and a stay in a restored Romany gypsy wagon.

The raffle included prizes including a meal at the Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road and the Villa Marina on the Thames Side, as well as donations from La Medusa Hairdresser in Station Road and Bunker Opticians and Nails Deluxe in Duke Street.

Source: www.henleystandard.co.uk