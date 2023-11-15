Acton Academy hosts ‘Shark Tank’ event for student entrepreneurs ahead of children’s trade fair

Children swam with sharks in Kennebunk Tuesday afternoon. Acton Academy Kennebunkport hosted a “Shark Tank” event for students and hopeful entrepreneurs. Pupils there are taking part in this weekend’s Acton Children’s Business Fair. To compete, kids must invent a product, market it, and estimate the cost of making the product. And then sell it on your own. Tuesday was a chance for kids to take their ideas to the sharks, like on the hit show on ABC, “Shark Tank.” This weekend’s fair is on Saturday, November 18th, starting at 10am. Temple Street in Kennebunkport. People from the community can come to the fair to see this year’s products. There will be judges in the program. The best businesses in three different categories will win cash prizes. The fair is open to all children in Maine, not just Acton Academy students. Click here to get more information and see how to apply for next year’s fair.

