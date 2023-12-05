People participate in a demonstration calling for a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Kamran Jebreli/AP “Phase out fossil fuels now!” During a demonstration for a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels at the COP28 United Nations climate summit on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.’ alt=’A man holds a sign reading “Phase out fossil fuels now!” During a demonstration for a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels at the COP28 United Nations Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.’ loading=”lazy” src=”http://www.bing.com/news/aspect-ratio:3%20/%202″ class=”x100 y100 opc bgpc ofcv bgscv block bg-black mnh0px fill”>A person Holds a sign reading “Phase out fossil fuels now!” During a demonstration for a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Kamran Jebreli/AP Activists take part in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Rafiq Maqbool/AP An activist wears a shirt that reads “Don’t Gas Asia” at the COP28 United Nations climate summit, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Rafiq Maqbool/AP People take part in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Peter DeJong/AP A worker shouts as he takes part in a protest at the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Peter DeJong/AP Activists take part in a demonstration at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.Peter DeJong/AP Francesco La Camera, director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, speaks to The Associated Press during the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Joshua A. Bikel/AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After days of sidestepping major warming issues, climate negotiators on Tuesday focused on the difficult task of dealing with the main cause of the planet’s warming: fossil fuels.

As scientists, activists and UN officials repeatedly detailed how the world needs to phase out the use of coal, oil and natural gas, the UAE-hosted conference marked “Energy Transition Day ” began with a session of the two top officials. oil companies.

Negotiators prepared a new draft, called the Global Stocktake, as the main document of the UN talks, but its 24 pages were so full of possibilities that it didn’t give much indication of what would happen when the session ended next week. It was agreed upon. Whatever is adopted must be agreed upon unanimously, so it must be almost unanimous.

“The central issue of this COP, the global stocktake, is to reach conclusions about phasing out fossil fuels,” said climate scientist Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics. “And until we do that, I doubt whether we’ll see an improvement in temperatures.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

David Wasko, international climate action director at the World Resources Institute, said the discussion on the global stocktake makes the climate talks in Dubai a “moment of reflection”. “It highlights whether we are doing enough to curb emissions, adapt and prepare for climate change, and increase finance from developed countries to developing countries.”

Options in the draft include the less drastic “phasing out sustained coal power” to a simpler but dramatic “an orderly and reasonable phase out of fossil fuels.”

Scientists tracking climate action said it is important to monitor the language for shortcomings.

“We need to phase out fossil fuels completely without a backdoor,” said Niklas Hohne of the New Climate Institute. “At this conference, there are actually a number of backdoors being proposed on the briefing table… primarily to extend the life of fossil fuels, and talk about an ‘unfettered’ fossil fuel transition.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Hoehn and other scientists have said that incorporating “sustainable” means allowing fossil fuels to be burned if their emissions can be captured and stored, a technique that is much talked about but in reality It has not been proven to work well.

Hoehn and Heyer’s organizations on Tuesday released an updated version of the Climate Action Tracker, which looks at pledges, policies and actions by nations and tries to calculate what kind of warming that means. It found that the world is going in the wrong direction based on promises.

The world’s pledges a year ago, if met, would limit temperature increases by 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times, but now by 2.5 degrees (4.5 Fahrenheit). That’s because many countries with weak pledges — notably Indonesia and Iran — have increased emissions so much that the world is headed down a hotter path, said Claire Stockwell of Climate Analytics, the report’s lead author.

“We haven’t really seen any action from governments,” Stockwell said.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“Many, many countries still finance significant fossil fuel expansion,” said Anna Missirliu, an analyst at the New Climate Institute. “And in the last year since the last COP, we have really seen a bunch of worrying announcements, starting with (host country) the United Arab Emirates, with its $150 billion investment plan to expand its oil and gas industry. On a large scale – very large scale – this is overseen by recent renewable energy investment plans.

Missirliu also pointed to fossil fuel production expansion in the United States, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

However, on the bright side, China, the world’s biggest carbon polluter, is now set to reach peak emissions levels in 2025, several years earlier than promised, and to nearly 2017 levels by 2035. Will come down, Stockwell said.

Activists held a series of events and actions at the summit on Tuesday to increase pressure on summit participants to phase out coal, oil and gas, which account for most of the world’s emissions, and move toward clean energy. Demand was made. In a fair manner.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The world released 1.1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air than last year, largely due to increased pollution from China and India, a team of scientists reported Tuesday.

The protests – which are limited to an “action zone” around the UN site – are focused on phasing out fossil fuels and demanding funding to move towards clean energy.

More than 100 countries have pledged to triple their renewable capacity and double energy efficiency by the end of the decade.

Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, said that meeting the renewable energy target is possible and welcomed the commitment of the international community.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

He urged that the transition to clean energy “must be consistent with UN scientific studies that consider limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

Jamie Keaton and Gaurav Saini of The Press Trust of India contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source: www.bing.com