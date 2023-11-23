Activists join visit to hedge fund TCI Abu Dhabi

by Nell McKenzie

LONDON (Reuters) – Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management has opened an office in Abu Dhabi led by global head of investor relations Bronwyn Owen, following in the footsteps of several asset managers to set up shop in the UAE this year.

Owen, a company director, has moved from New York to head an office that will help the $60 billion hedge fund win investors and compete for talent, it said in a statement.

Sir Christopher Hone, founder of the British hedge fund, said, “The Middle East is an important market for the investment management industry, both from a talent and asset development perspective, as well as a vital partner in global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and climate change ” , TCI is headquartered in London but also has an office in New York.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial hub based in the UAE capital, said in September that it had added 25 asset management firms in the first half of the year.

A total of 102 asset managers are working at ADGM and managing 128 funds, up from 77 and 88 respectively last year.

Private equity firms Apollo and Blackstone, US bank Goldman Sachs and hedge funds Brevan Howard and Bridgewater Associates have set up offices over the past few years.

Reuters reported in September that the financial district was expanding its jurisdiction by 10 times by adding Al-Reem Island to its current location on Al-Mariyah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said in the statement, “TCI’s new base underlines the rise of ADGM as an international financial center and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a thriving hub for the investment management industry. Is.”

(Reporting by Nell McKenzie; Editing by Simon Jessop and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

