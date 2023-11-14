Activists face retaliation for speaking out in support of Palestine

When Tania Singh was placed on paid administrative leave at her job at the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) in mid-October, she was shocked. The former union organizer had recently successfully helped organize a campaign for sexual harassment nurse examiners to unionize and felt she was making a difference for workers.

“I feel very good about the work I did,” he said. [won over] Get some anti-union people to vote for union by explaining what it is, what solidarity means, and all that stuff. I was feeling really good about myself and very confident.

Singh said MNA officials started investigating his Facebook account about a week after he went on leave. By then, she had already heard some whispers that the political group Hamas’s military wing would be critical of Israel, following the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent attacks on the occupied state of Israel, noting her social media statements in support of the Palestinian cause. Had been. In response, the Gaza Strip and parts of the West Bank were cordoned off. He had posted pro-Palestinian statements on social media about how Hamas’s actions were fueled by Israeli colonial violence.

Singh said of the Palestinians, “I think the words I used are really affecting people because I specifically said I support Hamas because I support any of the oppressed. “I support the right to protest in the way they see fit.” “It will be a cold day in hell when the oppressor is actually deciding how you will resist.”

A week after being placed on paid leave, Singh was fired. She said she was told she was supporting terrorism, sharing anti-Semitic messages and harassing others with her views on social media. His dismissal is one of several incidents of employer retaliation seen in the past month against workers who have either lost financial or professional opportunities, been reprimanded by human resources, or for expressing their support for the Palestinians. Has been harassed in public.

“This is new-age McCarthyism… and it’s very scary,” Singh said.

Advocates say cases like Singh’s raise important questions about the suppression of free speech, what speech is allowed, and who can and who cannot participate in political dialogue and public life.

Complaints and Personnel Harassment

Legal advocates told Prism that recent complaints of employer retaliation against workers who support calls for a ceasefire and Palestinian liberation have increased dramatically. Complaints filed with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights advocacy organization in the US, reveal that the careers and livelihoods of Muslims have been targeted for speaking out in support of an independent Palestine. .

CAIR reported that Muslims in the US filed 774 requests for help and reported biased incidents October 7–24. Corey Saylor, CAIR’s research and advocacy director, said that in a comparable 16-day time frame, the organization received an average of 274 complaints last year.

“It makes you realize the disproportionate nature of the complaints and reports of bias and requests for help that we’re seeing,” Saylor said.

The organization estimates that the wave of complaints represents the largest number of bias incidents since December 2015, when Donald Trump announced his intention to ban Muslims from traveling to the US, yet CAIR officials say Given that fear, the number of incidents has been largely underreported. Retaliation, doxxing, and further backlash.

Saylor called the current situation a cycle of prejudice, noting that these cycles are fueled by the intensification of media coverage of Israeli aggression against Palestinians and the resulting retaliation from Palestinian terrorist forces.

“Normally, as a worker, you get used to it. You get targeted, it’s part of the deal,” Saylor said. “I don’t recall ever seeing anyone in this country engaged in free expression, engaged in political dialogue, be targeted in the way that I have seen this time.”

Results and what can be done

Campaigns of harassment by some calling for Palestinian independence are often followed by clear material consequences.

For Rena Workman, a law student at New York University and former president of NYU’s Student Bar Association (SBA), a statement of support for Palestine and a condemnation of the violent Israeli military occupation in the SBA’s October 10 newsletter caused harm to them. Happened. A job opportunity at a corporate law firm, as well as his removal as SBA president.

After Workman’s statement in the newsletter received media coverage, Winston & Strawn, the law firm where Workman worked during the summer, published a statement on LinkedIn, condemning his statement “in response to Hamas’s recent terrorist attack on Israel.” “Inflammatory comments regarding” were said.

“These comments deeply conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values ​​as a firm,” the statement said. “Accordingly, the firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment.”

On October 11, a day after the newsletter was sent, the SBA board voted to remove Workman as chair, noting that the SBA had not investigated the statements before releasing them and that they did not represent the views of the organization. or other SBA official.

For Workman and Singh, the loss of professional opportunities has not changed their message – they continue to call for a ceasefire. But they also want to use their platform to empower others who want to speak out in support of Palestinian life.

“I really want to highlight that other people feel the same way as me, with all the people on the streets who are afraid to speak out because of what happened to me,” Workman said. “If by sharing my story, I can let people know that these consequences, as long as they exist, should not stop them from speaking out, and that I place the onus on these institutions, like our universities and our employers, to do more to protect us.” “In the face of abuse and harassment, I have no objection to talking about it… But I want to focus this call on a ceasefire.”

Workman encourages others who want to stop the genocide in Gaza to continue raising their voices.

“Don’t let the consequences you face discourage you from speaking out on what you know to be true, what you believe in, and trying to stop this loss of human life,” he said. “Because it is more admirable than any honor, any job, any award.”

Workers’ rights advocates and legal experts say the consequences workers like Singh and Workman are facing are serious but need to be reported and challenged. Saylor said every case should be investigated and encouraged people who have faced incidents of bias or discrimination due to freedom of expression to report their cases on the CAIR website.

Canadian lawyer Nora Fathalipour received 50 calls in a day seeking legal advice after a LinkedIn post went viral where she offered free legal representation to those facing retaliation for supporting Palestine. Fathalipur said it is important to seek legal representation.

“This is a very volatile situation; It is changing day by day,” Fathalipour said. “Even the assumptions we may have made in the past about what a professional can say or do online may have just been thrown out the window.”

