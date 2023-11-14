November 14, 2023
Activists disrupt energy conference to protest approval of Rosebank oil field


A group of climate activists have disrupted an energy conference in London to protest against the government’s approval of drilling at the Rosebank oil field.

Fossil Free London protesters disrupted a gas, LNG and future of energy conference at the Hilton Hotel in Tower Bridge on Tuesday.

The climate campaign group said activists made fiery speeches and chanted “Stop Rosebank” before being dragged out by security.

The conference included discussions on the uncertainty currently present in the gas industry and the role of gas in supporting the energy transition.

Rosebank, located west of Shetland off the Scottish coast, is believed to be one of the largest untapped oil fields in UK waters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans for new drilling at Rosebank and other North Sea oil fields in August, which were agreed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) the following month.

The King’s speech on 7 November reiterated the commitment to future licensing of new oil and gas fields.

Greta Thunberg was involved in another protest against the decision outside the Lord Mayor’s banquet at the Guildhall, where Mr Sunak gave a foreign policy speech on Monday.

Greta Thunberg joins a protest against drilling of the Rosebank oil field on Monday (Fossil Free London/PA)

Joanna Warrington, spokeswoman for Fossil Free London, said: “Rosebank will be an unmitigated disaster for climate and energy security. It would tear our climate goals to pieces, while costing us billions in public money.

“The only winners from Rosebank are the owners of oil giant Equinor, who will be rubbing their hands happily.

“Rishi Sunak and his kamikaze government are clearly putting the interests of his billionaire oil cronies above the interests of ordinary people.

“Public services are crumbling, families face extreme poverty, but the government’s priority is to splash cash on a publicly funded carbon bomb.”

Rosebank could produce 69,000 barrels of oil per day, about 8% of the UK’s projected daily output between 2026 and 2030, and also produce 44 million cubic feet of gas every day, according to its owners Ithaca Energy and Equinor. Could.

Critics – including Scottish First Minister Hamza Yousaf – have said the development will harm net zero ambitions.

