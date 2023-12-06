They are calling for the strictest possible measures when it comes to EU measures to prevent and combat online child exploitation.

Activists and survivors on Wednesday submitted a petition with more than 500,000 signatures to the European Parliament, calling for measures to prevent and combat online child abuse, after the text approved by the Parliament’s legal affairs committee weakened the European Commission’s initial proposal. A stronger regulation was called for.

The petition was collected by the NGO Justice Initiative after Finnish singer and abuse victim Charlina performed her song at an event in Brussels. called pieces of MeThe song is about his own experience of child abuse.

“So many young children experience sexual violence and nowadays more than ever because we now have this new online playground with no safety rules in place to protect children from these terrible crimes,” she told Euronews. “

“And as a survivor it’s really important to me to make sure that no one has to experience what I experienced.”

The European Parliament’s latest text ended the ability of online platforms to voluntarily detect and remove child abuse material, which can only be done after a court order.

According to Belgian MEP, Hilde Wattmans, this is to protect the personal privacy of online users.

“The court will rule on this very soon and we have also taken a number of measures to prevent the material from being disseminated, because this is the most important thing: to protect our children from becoming victims,” ​​Wattmans told Euronews.

“It may not be 100% what we all want but it is an agreement we will defend and is a huge step forward in protecting children’s rights.”

Another one in three Internet users is a child and last year there were 32 million reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation globally.

Dutch MEP Catharina Rinzema, who is part of the child rights intergroup in parliament, also expects companies to increase their capabilities.

“The part of the law that is heavily debated is that it is technologically neutral. Is that really the case?” she said in an interview.

“At the moment we speak, a lot of tech companies are telling us they have limited ability to do this, but I’m a big believer in the power of innovation and the power of technology.”

Negotiations between the European Parliament and member states are set to begin soon, but many EU countries are divided and want more time to debate the issue internally.

If passed, the law would be one of the most comprehensive in the world and could become a standard for other regions.

