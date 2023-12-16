More than two years after it was filed by the California Department of Civil Rights (CRD). A high-profile lawsuit against Activision Blizzard The two parties have reached a settlement worth approximately $54 million, accusing the company of widespread gender discrimination and pay inequality.

wall street journal The report on the agreement was first published by CRD on Friday Statement on its website Shortly after. Under the settlement, which is subject to court approval, Activision Blizzard “will take additional steps to help ensure fair pay and promotion practices across the company,” CRD said.

It will also provide monetary relief to women who were employed or under contract at Activision Blizzard between October 12, 2015, and December 31, 2020. If approved, CRD says about $45 million of that amount will go directly into a settlement fund to compensate workers. , Any additional funds from the settlement will be distributed to charitable organizations either focused on advancing women in video games and tech, or those that promote “awareness of gender equality issues in the workplace.”

CRD filed the lawsuit under its previous title, California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, in 2021 following a two-year investigation of Activision Blizzard. The lawsuit accused Activision Blizzard of multiple violations of California’s Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act, including fostering a “frat boy” culture under which women were often discriminated against.

Activision Blizzard repeatedly denied the allegations, and unsuccessfully attempted Dismiss the case in October 2022 , However, it attracted so much attention that it appears to be one of the catalysts for Microsoft Recently the acquisition of Activision was finalized Because its stock had fallen so deeply.

Meanwhile, controversial CEO Bobby Kotick confirmed he will remain at the helm of the Call of Duty maker Only till end of 2023 After acquisition. The new CEO has not been announced yet.

The regulator had initially demanded a much higher amount than the settlement, the WSJ report said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. riot games in december 2021 , According to the WSJ report, CRD estimated Activision Blizzard’s liabilities to be around $1 billion in 2021.

Contacted by IGN, CRD said the statement “largely speaks for itself with respect to the historic nature of this settlement agreement of more than $50 million, which will provide direct relief and assistance to women harmed by the company’s discriminatory practices.” Will give compensation.”

