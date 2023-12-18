Activision Blizzard settles $54M workplace discrimination lawsuit with California

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick discusses the Federal Trade Commission’s effort to block its merger agreement with Microsoft in ‘The Claimant Countdown’.

Activision Blizzard, the video game company behind games including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, has settled a workplace discrimination lawsuit with the state of California for $54 million.

The California Department of Civil Rights announced late Friday that the settlement resolved allegations that the company “discriminated against women at the company, including by denying them opportunities for promotion and by requiring them to do substantially the same work.” Including being paid less than men.”

According to the settlement, which is subject to court approval, women who worked for Activision Blizzard between October 12, 2015, and December 31, 2020, may be eligible for compensation. The state agency said about $45.75 million of the settlement amount has been set aside for such payments.

Activision Blizzard also agreed to take steps to ensure “fair pay and promotion practices” at the company.

“We appreciate the importance of the issues addressed in this agreement and we are dedicated to fully implementing all new obligations assumed as part of it,” Activision Blizzard said Saturday.

The company also noted that the California Department of Civil Rights has agreed to file an amended complaint that withdraws the sexual harassment allegations.

California’s civil rights agency sued Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard in July 2021, alleging that female employees faced persistent sexual harassment, including when some women were nominated for leadership roles and when they were women, they earned less salary, incentive pay, and total compensation than men. peers.

The allegations helped drag down Activision’s stock price in 2021, paving the way for Microsoft’s eventual takeover bid in January 2022. The software giant, which owns the Xbox gaming system, called off its $69 billion deal to buy Activision in October after global protests. Antitrust regulators and rivals.

The settlement agreement declares that “no court or any independent investigation has confirmed any allegations” of systemic or widespread sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard, nor does it claim that the company’s board of directors and The CEO acted inappropriately or condoned or tolerated a culture of harassment or retaliation. Discrimination.

