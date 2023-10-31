Active Surface was announced as the winner of this year’s LKYGBPC Kajima Innovation Award. Krasia

The 11th and latest edition of the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC), a biennial startup competition organized by the Singapore Management University (SMU), concluded on September 14. The week-long event culminated in Mixer Night, where the competition concluded. The winners and finalists gathered at CHIJMES in downtown Singapore to celebrate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship with corporates, government agencies and the youth and entrepreneurship communities.

Kajima Innovation Award

Featuring Kajima Development as its platinum partner, the competition saw a number of innovative startups compete for various prizes and awards including the prestigious LKYGBPC Kajima Innovation Award. The award comes with a cash prize of SGD 100,000 (USD 73,200) and was established to recognize and support startups that demonstrate significant potential for social impact. Four startups were shortlisted to compete for the award by presenting their innovative solutions during the event:

active surfaces A flexible thin-film solar module developer that aims to make any surface capable of harnessing solar energy.

A flexible thin-film solar module developer that aims to make any surface capable of harnessing solar energy. Biowerkz Producer of a bio-based, resource-efficient and carbon negative material made from organic waste and natural binders, known as Newwood.

Producer of a bio-based, resource-efficient and carbon negative material made from organic waste and natural binders, known as Newwood. ammerstat Developer of a superhydrophobic hemostatic material that enables rapid clotting, reduces blood loss and prevents infection.

Developer of a superhydrophobic hemostatic material that enables rapid clotting, reduces blood loss and prevents infection. MagoriumAn innovator that recycles plastic waste to create a sustainable road construction material known as Nubitumen.

These four startups were selected as part of the broader pool of Revolutionary 50 (RVLT50) finalists to participate in the 11th LKYGBPC.

This year, the competition expanded the RVLT50 to include 55 teams, aiming for a more comprehensive representation of ideas and talent due to the record-breaking 1,000 submissions.

Of the four shortlisted startups, Active Surfaces emerged as the winner of the LKYGBPC Kajima Innovation Award, presenting a solution that the judges acknowledged as a potential gamechanger in the field of new and renewable energy.

About Active Surfaces

Active Surfaces is an American student-led organization that aims to coordinate solar technology with urban landscapes. Recognizing the importance of renewable energy integration without compromising urban development, the company has developed ultra-thin, lightweight and durable solar panels (photovoltaics) as a promising solution.

Unlike traditional solar setups, Active Surfaces has designed the solar technology in the form of flexible thin-film solar modules that can be rolled up like a yoga mat and applied to surfaces that have previously not been used for solar installations. It was considered unsuitable for use, especially on low load bearing roofs. This technology demonstrates significant potential to rethink how solar energy can be used in densely populated cities such as Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, as well as other built environments where solar integration has become essential for sustainable development. Does it.

“We can’t just continue to take green land, clear it and put up traditional solar panels. It is not sustainable in the long run. Therefore, we envision this dual-use land concept [that Active Surfaces is working toward] as the next step in advancing solar technology,” said Richard Swartwout, co-founder and CTO of Active Surfaces.

Swartwout works with fellow co-founder Shiv Bhakta, a graduate student in the Leaders for Global Operations dual-degree program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Swartwout is an alumnus of MIT, having previously earned a PhD in electrical engineering and computer science at the institute.

In addition to the LKYGBPC Kajima Innovation Award, Active Surface won this year’s MIT 100K Entrepreneurship Competition and won first place in last year’s Harvard Climate Symposium Startup Pitch Competition. These accolades serve as a testament to the quality of the startup’s technology and how it could ultimately harness solar energy on a large scale, propelling the world toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, especially in urban areas. In places and built environments.

in an interview with Krasia, Swartwout expressed the startup’s aspirations. “Over the next few years, we are looking to scale up our technology efforts so that we can really look at the built environment from a technology perspective. We’re really young, so all our modules are quite small, and now we’re building out manufacturing [process] so that we can [implement our technology] In the real built environment,” Swartwout said.

Bhakta also shared his positive experiences so far in the East Asian market. “The East Asian environment has been the most welcoming, most educated, and probably the most accepting and interested in advancing our technology. “We have also seen a large number of corporate interest, which is extremely validating for us as we want to ensure that there is a strong market attraction for our technology,” Bhakta said.

Photo of Active Surface co-founder Shiv Bhakta speaking during the official launch event of The Gear, Kajima’s regional headquarters and innovation hub in Singapore. Photo courtesy of Kajima.

In addition to sponsoring the LKYGBPC Kajima Innovation Award, Kajima Development also inaugurated the Future City Festival during this year’s LKYGBPC, which brought together thinkers in the built environment ecosystem to explore ideas that have the potential to reshape and advance the industry. , pioneers and creators were called. Progress. The event coincides with the official launch of The Gear, Kajima’s first corporate accelerator program held at Kajima’s new regional headquarters, first overseas R&D center and global innovation center in Singapore.

LKYGBPC, focusing on empowering youth to foster innovative solutions to urban challenges, remains an icon of support for startups across the world. The recent competition not only showcased the potential of these startups, but also underlined the importance of sustainable and impactful solutions for the cities of the future.

Source: kr-asia.com